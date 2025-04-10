‘You invited trouble, you are responsible for this’: Allahabad High Court tells a rape victim

The Allahabad High Court in a controversial order, has blamed the rape victim for the crime against her. As per reports, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court made the comment while granting bail to the accused.

The victim is a student at a popular university in Noida. The incident occurred in September 2024 where the victim had gone with her friends to a bar. At around 3 am, the victim was in an intoxicated state and upon insistence by the accused, she had agreed to go with him to his flat to rest.

The victim had complained that instead of taking him to his nearby flat, the accused took him to a relative’s place in Gurgaon and raped her.

The court blamed the victim for ‘inviting trouble’ and held her responsible for the rape.

“This Court is of the view that even if the allegation of the victim is accepted as true, then it can also be concluded that she herself invited trouble and was also responsible for the same. Similar stand has been taken by the victim in her statement. In her medical examination, her hymen was found torn but doctor did not give any opinion about the sexual assault,” the court said.