Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra established contacts up to ‘terror hub’ Pak-Afghan border: Report

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who has been arrested for her links with Pakistan Intelligence officials, had reportedly contacts even along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, which is the hub of terrorism.

Jyoti, a Haryana-based travel vlogger, was among the 6 people who were arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan.

She had reportedly visited Pakistan in 2023 where she came into contact with Pakistan intelligence official Danish.

Now, as per reports, it has emerged that Jyoti established contacts up to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Notably, this area is notorious for being the hub of terrorist activities.

Jyoti Malhotra has 377,000 YouTube subscribers and she apparently used that platform to project a positive image of Pakistan.

So far, during her investigation, she has been evasive in her replies and is apparently trying to mislead the investigators.





