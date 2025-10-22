New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic assemblyman Zohran Mamdani once again took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time while celebrating Diwali at a Hindu temple in Queens. Known for his outspoken criticism of the Indian leader, Mamdani used the occasion to talk about “pluralism,” “belonging,” and his belief in an inclusive India, comments that have now gone viral on social media.

Mamdani attacks PM Modi during Diwali event

Speaking at the Trimurthi Bhavan Mandir in Ozone Park on Monday (20th October), Mamdani said, “I have been critical of Modi because I grew up with a vision of an India where everyone belonged.” The assemblyman, who has previously compared Modi to Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and even called him a “war criminal,” said his criticism comes from his idea of India as a country for all religions and communities.

“I grew up with a vision of India where everyone belonged, no matter their religion,” Mamdani told the gathering. “But Modi and the BJP have room only for certain kinds of Indians.”

His remarks, made during Diwali celebrations, ignited a storm of reactions online, with many noting his deep-seated animosity toward the Indian Prime Minister, a recurring target of his past attacks.

“Pluralism is something to celebrate”

Mamdani, who is currently running for New York City mayor, also acknowledged that not everyone shares his views about India or Prime Minister Modi. “Eight and a half million people… many of whom may feel differently than me about Mr Modi, and that’s their right,” he said. “But I will look to represent them all the same.”

He also described his vision for New York as one that mirrors the pluralism he associates with his Indian heritage. “Pluralism is something to be celebrated, something to be strived for,” he said, adding that this principle guides his public service.

Visits to Hindu temples ahead of NYC election

Ahead of the 4th November election, Mamdani visited several Hindu temples across Queens, including the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir and the Sri Maha Vallabha Ganapati Devasthanam, also known as the Ganesh Temple in Flushing. “To be here with you is special because when I meet the members of this mandir, I hear the names of my own family,” he said at one of the gatherings.

Mamdani’s earlier attacks on Modi

Mamdani has been attacking Modi for years now. Earlier this year, he compared the Indian Prime Minister to Netanyahu and accused him of being responsible for the 2002 Gujarat riots. When asked whether he would share a stage with Modi during his visit to New York, Mamdani replied, “No,” calling Modi a “war criminal”, a baseless charge that appears driven more by his need to appease radicalized supporters than by any genuine commitment to the ideals of pluralism he professes.

He went on to claim that Modi was responsible for “a mass slaughter of Muslims in Gujarat,” adding, “We don’t even believe there are Gujarati Muslims anymore… This is someone we should view the same way we do Netanyahu.”

While Mamdani continues to frame his attack on Modi as part of his belief in pluralism and justice, many critics say his repeated political comments at religious events reveal a pattern of exploiting cultural occasions for political mileage.