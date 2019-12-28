The Citizenship Amendment Act, after being passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has created a massive storm in the country. Islamist mobs, actively supported by Congress and other parties like SP have gone on a rampage in the country, with Uttar Pradesh getting the maximum brunt of it. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Uttar Pradesh today in order to meet the family of “anti-CAA activist” who was arrested by UP police. When in UP, she alleged that the UP police roughed her up and manhandled her. However, video evidence proves that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was, as usual, spreading fake news.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that when she got down from her car, she was stopped by the police on the way to meet Darapuri’s family, and a female police officer manhandled her and pushed her, causing her to fall.

She further said, “What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh Police. There is no point in stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?” she asked a police official. I was going in a peaceful manner, how was the law-and-order scenario going to deteriorate? I did not tell anyone about this (visit) so that not more than three persons accompany me. They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so.”

The Congress has now released a video trying to prove that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was manhandled by the police. She has claimed that the lady police held her neck and pushed her to the ground. She has also alleged that she was held by her collar. She alleged that this happened twice.

Several people alleged that she was lying. In order to prove that she was not lying, Congress released a video where a woman officer was allegedly seen holding her neck and pushing her to the ground.

Interestingly, however, in the very video released by Congress, one cannot see anybody heckling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. One can see that a woman officer approached Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and was trying to speak to her.

After a brief conversation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s goons can be seen heckling the lady police officer.

And after the lady police officer was heckled, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen walking away.

At no point of time in the video can one see either the lady police officer holding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by the throat or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being pushed to the ground and falling as claimed by her.

Despite the video released by Congress itself proving that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lied blatantly, journalists of different hues have resorted to peddling that lie further instead of asking questions of Congress.

Prashant Kumar is a Congress loyalist who has in the past even hoped for PM Modi to get assassinated. In 2017, Prashant Kumar had posted a controversial tweet in the context of PM Modi appearing on Khadi Village Industries Commission’s (KVIC) calendar and diary. Narendra Modi was seen operating a charkha the way Mahatma Gandhi used to do.

This was turned into “Mahatma Gandhi missing” controversy by many. KVIC later clarified that there were many occasions, including under the Congress regime when there were no pictures of Mahatma Gandhi on the cover, but that didn’t stop the criticism that “Modi was trying to replace Gandhi”.

This context was used by Prashant Kumar to ask that if Modi had become the new Gandhi, how soon a new Godse – the person who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi – would come.

It is evident that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lied blatantly and now, Congress has released a video where it is proved that she did in fact lied. However, the Congress loyalists in the media industry are now questioning the UP police instead of questioning Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as to why a politician would lie to malign public servants and law enforcement officers and why her goons heckled a lady police officer.