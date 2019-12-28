In yet another attempt to white-wash the crimes perpetrated by Muslim mobs across the country, especially of Uttar Pradesh (UP), the “liberal-secular” media, opposition parties and Islamists have resorted to spreading concocted stories to discredit actions of the police officials who braved to stop the communal riots perpetrated by Muslim riots during the anti-CAA protests. This time, the propaganda is against the Meerut, Uttar Pradesh SP.

In one such incident, the Congress party and its media ecosystem resorted to peddling false propaganda against a senior officer of the Uttar Pradesh police. A new video of Uttar Pradesh police warning Muslim rioters in Meerut have surfaced across social media platforms in which a senior officer is warning people of the locality after four Muslim youth had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during the anti-CAA riots.

The “liberal-secular” media establishment carefully edited a specific video to portray that a senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district was asking residents of a Muslim-dominated locality to “go to Pakistan” during a “protest” against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20.

However, in reality, the SP was not telling the Muslim men to go to Pakistan. Instead, he was warning four individuals who had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during the anti-CAA riots. The SP was informing the locals to warn those four individuals that they should go to Pakistan if these ‘four youth’ loved the Islamic country so much.

It can be clearly seen in the video that local Muslims also agreed with the police that shouting pro-Pakistan slogans were wrong.

The officer can be heard saying, “Yeh jo kaali aur peeli patti baande huye hain inse keh do Pakistan chale jao…khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka… Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunch jaata hun (The ones tying black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan. You eat here but sing praises of another place… This lane is now familiar to me. And once I remember, I can even reach your grandmother).”

This false propaganda was first reported in Indian Express, which claimed that Meerut City SP Akhilesh N Singh was caught on camera asking protesters to “go to Pakistan” if they did not want to live in India. However, Indian Express had at least added the context. Others did not bother.

There was a very specific context to what the SP said. He was only responding to the youth who had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. However, this aspect was carefully hidden by the media. The media then tried to portray that the SP harboured Muslim hate and had unilaterally simply told Muslims to go live in Pakistan.

Soon, NDTV latched on to this fake news and reported that Meerut police had asked the Muslims to “Go to Pakistan”.

As soon as NDTV peddled the half-truth regarding the incident, Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi also resorted to similar propaganda and blamed BJP for “communally poisoning the institutions” which according to her led to such incidents.

The Congress media ecosystem soon followed Priyanka Gandhi to abuse Meerut SP Akhilesh N Singh. Former NDTV news anchor Barkha Dutt too shared half-truths regarding the Meerut without making an effort to comprehend the facts of the matter.

Other ‘Journalists’ also joined the bandwagon to spread propaganda against the Uttar Pradesh police after they shared misleading reports.

Following the controversy, Akhilesh Narayan Singh, Meerut SP spoke to the media, said that some boys raised Pakistan zindabad slogans and started running. He added that he told them that if they wanted to raise Pakistan zindabad slogans and hate India so much then they must go to Pakistan. We are trying to identify them, said Akhilesh N Singh.

Several towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh especially Meerut witnessed widespread violent protests over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The anti-CAA rioters, who ran amok, under the pretext of peaceful protests, blatantly indulged in arson, vandalism and stone-pelting in opposition to the bill that aims to naturalise persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries.

In Meerut, soon after the Friday prayers, a crowd of people wearing black bands came out from the Jama Masjid at around 2 pm to protest against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. When police tried to stop them, they started chanting slogans against the police after which the police lathi-charged them. After that, 15-20 miscreants reached the Lisadi gate intersection and started creating ruckus there. As the crowd kept swelling, the protestors started throwing stones at the police forces.

Four rioters-Asif(20), Mohsin(25), Zaheer(25) and Asif(25) were killed in police retaliation. 50 policemen were also injured in stone-pelting and other violent incidents, 3 of them were shot bullets at by the ‘protestors’ protesting against the CAA.

Later, in the aftermath of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), CCTV footage from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh emerged in which it was seen two men firing at cops during the protests in Meerut last Friday. In one of the videos, a masked man in a blue jacket is seen walking around with a gun.

As many as 288 policemen were injured in violence that erupted across 21 districts. Sixty-two of them suffered firearm injuries. The police officials had even recovered 500 cartridges of prohibited bores from places where violence broke out across the state.

With Muslim mobs resorting to large scale communal riots across the country, the liberal-secular establishment of the country has been backing them by whitewashing their crimes and indulging in propaganda against the police officials by pushing such false and concocted stories to discredit the police officials, who are facing deadly attacks by the Muslim rioters.