Sunday, January 26, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: JNU student Afreen Fatima spews venom about Ram Mandir verdict, calls terrorist Afzal guru 'innocent'
News ReportsSocial Media

Watch: JNU student Afreen Fatima spews venom about Ram Mandir verdict, calls terrorist Afzal guru ‘innocent’

In a 45 sec video posted on Twitter by user @knewschannel, the JNU student tries to instigate the crowd by saying that while protesting against CAA and NRC they have realised that neither the government nor the Supreme court is worthy of their trust.

OpIndia Staff
JNU student Afreen Fatima
Engagements78

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Afreen Fatima could be seeing spewing venom against the government as well as the Supreme Court. She challenged the integrity of the country’s highest judicial body by raising doubts over its crucial decisions like that on Ram Mandir and hanging of terrorist Afzal Guru

In a 45 sec video posted on Twitter by user @knewschannel, the JNU student tries to instigate the crowd by saying that while protesting against CAA and NRC they have realised that neither the government nor the Supreme court is worthy of their trust.

Claiming that SC’s judgement on parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was wrong, Fatima insinuates that terrorist Afzal Guru was ‘innocent’. She is heard saying that Afzal Guru had no hand in the Parliament attack.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Actress Soni Razdan calls terrorist Afzal Guru’s hanging ‘travesty of justice’, insinuates that he was ‘innocent’

She further spews venom on SC’s Ayodhya verdict by saying that the SC backtracked on its words. Fatima said that the SC which earlier said that there was no proof whether a Mandir existed below the Babri Masjid, later went on to give the permission to construct the Ram Mandir on the disputed land.

Interestingly, Afreen Fatima is the same person who had earlier urged Muslim mob to attack Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his comments on communalisation of the anti-CAA protests. Taking to Twitter on January 12 Fatima had asked Muslims to attack Tharoor, whom she called an ‘Islamophobe’ with La illaha illallah chants.

Following her call to say ‘La ilaha ilallah’ on Tharoor’s face, when the Congress MP had gone to Jamia Millia Islamia to express solidarity against CAA, he was greeted by Muslim mob chanting ‘La Ilaha Illallah’ (There is only one God, Allah). The reason Tharoor was attacked by radicals is that in December 2019, Tharoor had reacted to protestors chanting La ilaha illallah, the Islamic Shahada which means “There is no god but God”, where the second God means Allah.

Read: In a bid to demonise Hinduism, Shashi Tharoor compares Hindutva to Islam and Christianity, get attacked by ‘liberal’ bullies

Tharoor said that their “fight against Hindutva extremism should give no comfort to Islamist extremism either”. He said that the fight against the Citizenship Amendment Bill is a fight to defend inclusive India. “We will not allow pluralism & diversity to be supplanted by any kind of religious fundamentalism,” he added. Soon, the radicals descended upon his timeline to call him a ‘soft bigot’.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:caa protests ram janmabhoomi verdict

Big Story

Day after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for ‘cut Assam from India’ statement, multiple explosions rock Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Four low-intensity blasts rock Assam on India's 71st Republic Day days after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam urged Indian Muslims to cut off North East India from rest of the country.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

OpIndia Staff -

It’s official: Endgame of Shaheen Bagh protest is second partition of India. Listen to what mastermind and The Wire columnist says

Shashank Bharadwaj -

Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia

Watch: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia attacked by anti-CAA mob at Shaheen Bagh, camera broken

OpIndia Staff -
Why India should be concerned about George Soros' promise to fight Modi and nationalism: Some 'Indian intellectuals' and NGOs connected to him

George Soros vows to fight PM Modi and Nationalists: Here are some Indian ‘intellectuals’ and NGOs connected to him

OpIndia Staff -
Hussain Haidry

Writer of Karan Johar’s next movie Takht, Hussain Haidry, turns out to be an Islamist: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -
George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeepers aide

Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeeper’s aide

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,806FansLike
224,697FollowersFollow
164,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com