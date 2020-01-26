Watch: JNU student Afreen Fatima spews venom about Ram Mandir verdict, calls terrorist Afzal guru ‘innocent’

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Afreen Fatima could be seeing spewing venom against the government as well as the Supreme Court. She challenged the integrity of the country’s highest judicial body by raising doubts over its crucial decisions like that on Ram Mandir and hanging of terrorist Afzal Guru

Shaheen Bagh is definitely not about CAA . This Afreen is spreading hatred over Ram Mandir , Afzal Guru’s decision by SC .

All their masks are coming off at Shaheen Bagh . pic.twitter.com/y9LVTQTh4L — Kashmiri Pandits News कोशूर न्यूज़ चैनल (@kpnewschannel) January 25, 2020

In a 45 sec video posted on Twitter by user @knewschannel, the JNU student tries to instigate the crowd by saying that while protesting against CAA and NRC they have realised that neither the government nor the Supreme court is worthy of their trust.

Claiming that SC’s judgement on parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was wrong, Fatima insinuates that terrorist Afzal Guru was ‘innocent’. She is heard saying that Afzal Guru had no hand in the Parliament attack.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Actress Soni Razdan calls terrorist Afzal Guru’s hanging ‘travesty of justice’, insinuates that he was ‘innocent’

She further spews venom on SC’s Ayodhya verdict by saying that the SC backtracked on its words. Fatima said that the SC which earlier said that there was no proof whether a Mandir existed below the Babri Masjid, later went on to give the permission to construct the Ram Mandir on the disputed land.

Interestingly, Afreen Fatima is the same person who had earlier urged Muslim mob to attack Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his comments on communalisation of the anti-CAA protests. Taking to Twitter on January 12 Fatima had asked Muslims to attack Tharoor, whom she called an ‘Islamophobe’ with La illaha illallah chants.

Say it to Tharoor’s face,

La illaha illallah! Say it to the Islamophobes,

La Illaha Illaha! Mr. Why I am a Hindu will be speaking in JNU today at 6pm. A group of us will chant La Illallah Illallah, because it is NOT Islamic Extremism. It is not communal. Period. — Afreen Fatima (@AfreenFatima136) January 12, 2020

Following her call to say ‘La ilaha ilallah’ on Tharoor’s face, when the Congress MP had gone to Jamia Millia Islamia to express solidarity against CAA, he was greeted by Muslim mob chanting ‘La Ilaha Illallah’ (There is only one God, Allah). The reason Tharoor was attacked by radicals is that in December 2019, Tharoor had reacted to protestors chanting La ilaha illallah, the Islamic Shahada which means “There is no god but God”, where the second God means Allah.

Read: In a bid to demonise Hinduism, Shashi Tharoor compares Hindutva to Islam and Christianity, get attacked by ‘liberal’ bullies

Tharoor said that their “fight against Hindutva extremism should give no comfort to Islamist extremism either”. He said that the fight against the Citizenship Amendment Bill is a fight to defend inclusive India. “We will not allow pluralism & diversity to be supplanted by any kind of religious fundamentalism,” he added. Soon, the radicals descended upon his timeline to call him a ‘soft bigot’.