Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Andhra Pradesh: Hindu gods and goddesses’ idols desecrated in East Godavari district

Police have collected the CCTV footage of the adjoining areas and started investigating the case

OpIndia Staff
Statue of Goddess Durga vandalised, (courtesy: TV9 Telugu)
Some unknown miscreants desecrated many Hindu god and goddess idols and flex banners in Pithapuram city in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, some unidentified miscreants used hammers to disfigure cemented idols of Lord Ganesha, Hanuman, Sai Baba and Durgamata in the Bajranj temple located in the open shed in Suravarapu street in Agraharam and also destroyed various Hindu god flex banners installed in the open space along the roadside in nearby areas on the outskirts of Pithapuram town.

Various Hindu God idols and banners destroyed in Andhra Pradesh’s Pithapuram town

The residents who noticed this in the morning lodged a complaint with the local police station. The police, in turn, registered a case against unknown miscreants. They have collected the CCTV footage of the adjoining areas and started investigating the case.

In a similar incident, an eighth attempt of breaking in was made at Kali Temple in Sukant Palli in Siliguri, West Bengal today. In their bid to steal the ornaments which were on the idol, the thieves even broke the idol. As per the information, when devotees reached the temple in the morning to offer their prayers on Tuesday, they found the idol of Goddess Kali broken and lying on the ground. Some bamboo sticks and an iron rod were also found from near the broken idol.

