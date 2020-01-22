Wednesday, January 22, 2020
West Bengal: Goddess Kali idol broken in Siliguri as thieves try to break into the temple for the 8th time
West Bengal: Goddess Kali idol broken in Siliguri as thieves try to break into the temple for the 8th time

It is not yet clear whether any jewellery or money was stolen from the temple. The police is currently investigating the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Goddess Kali idol broken by thieves who had broken into the temple in Siliguri (image: @iRupND on Twitter)
An eighth attempt of breaking in was made at Kali Temple in Sukant Palli in Siliguri, West Bengal. In their bid to steal the ornaments which were on the idol, the thieves even broke the idol. On getting the information of the attempted robbery, the New Jalpaiguri police reached the spot where they had to face anger of the people. The people were angry that there have been no arrests made till now in the previous seven attempts at robbery in the same temple.

As per the information, when devotees reached the temple in the morning to offer their prayers on Tuesday, they found the idol of Goddess Kali broken and lying on the ground. Some bamboo sticks and an iron rod were also found from near the broken idol. People there understood that this was a breaking-in attempt. The news of 8th attempt of robbery in the temple spread like wildfire in the area and people gathered there in large numbers. As per reports, police complaint has been made for previous attempts of robbery as well but there has been no action against anyone yet.

However, police maintains that some people are detained in this regard. The police is currently investigating the matter.

