US President Donald Trump today took to Twitter to send out a message to Iran after it called for a revenge on the assassination of their top military leader general Soleimani by US drone controlled air strikes on Friday.

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

President Trump tweeted that the United States of America just spent two trillion dollars on military equipment and that the US military is by far the best in the world. “If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!” he tweeted.

On Saturday, Iran unfurled a red flag on top of the iconic The Holy Dome of Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, which is an old Shi’ite tradition symbolising bloody revenge. The words ‘Those who want to avenge the blood of Hussein’ were written across the war flag. As per Shi’ite tradition, red flags also symbolise ‘blood spilt unjustly’ and also serves as a call to avenge the person who is slain.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Iran had earlier on Saturday pinpointed 35 key American assets which could be targeted to take revenge after the recent attack where Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force head General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated.

In his earlier tweets during the wee hours of Sunday morning (India time), President Trump had said that Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Referring to Soleimani as ‘terrorist leader’ President Trump talked about how Iran is ‘boldly’ talking about targeting US assets as revenge for ‘ridding the world’ of Soleimani.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

He further warned in capital letters Iran that if Iran strikes any American or American assets, the US, which had earlier targeted 52 Iranian sites representing 52 American hostages taken by Iran years ago, some important Iranian assets will be ‘will be hit very fast an hard’. “The USA wants no more threats!” he tweeted.