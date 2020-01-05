Sunday, January 5, 2020
Iran raises 'red flag of doom' above its tallest mosque symbolising war is coming after US kills top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani

The words 'Those who want to avenge the blood of Hussein' were written across the war flag. As per Shi'ite tradition, red flags also symbolise 'blood spilt unjustly' and also serves as a call to avenge the person who is slain.

OpIndia Staff
Red flag vowing revenge over Iran's top general Soleimani's assassination being unfurled over mosque (image: themindunleashed.com)
Iran has unfurled a red flag on top of the iconic The Holy Dome of Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, which is an old Shi’ite tradition symbolising bloody revenge.

Iran had earlier on Saturday pinpointed 35 key American assets which could be targeted to take revenge after the recent attack where Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force head General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated. Late on Saturday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah also told Iraqi soldiers to leave the American airbases and warned them to stay at least 1,000 metres away from American military airbases starting Sunday.

The words ‘Those who want to avenge the blood of Hussein’ were written across the war flag. As per Shi’ite tradition, red flags also symbolise ‘blood spilt unjustly’ and also serves as a call to avenge the person who is slain. The Jamkaran mosque is on the outskirts of the holy city of Qom, about 100 miles south of Tehran. General Soleimani’s daughter questioned Iranian President Rouhani who would avenge her father’s blood.

“We will avenge, all of us will avenge his blood,” President Rouhani told her. On Friday, Soleimani was killed in a targeted US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq.

