Iran has unfurled a red flag on top of the iconic The Holy Dome of Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, which is an old Shi’ite tradition symbolising bloody revenge.

The Red Flag bring hoisted on The Holy Dome Of Jamkarān Mosque, Qom, #Iran. As stated in a previous tweet, according to old #Iranian tradition this is a symbol of battle/war to come. pic.twitter.com/U8p3p135c9 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) January 4, 2020

Iran had earlier on Saturday pinpointed 35 key American assets which could be targeted to take revenge after the recent attack where Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force head General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated. Late on Saturday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah also told Iraqi soldiers to leave the American airbases and warned them to stay at least 1,000 metres away from American military airbases starting Sunday.

The words ‘Those who want to avenge the blood of Hussein’ were written across the war flag. As per Shi’ite tradition, red flags also symbolise ‘blood spilt unjustly’ and also serves as a call to avenge the person who is slain. The Jamkaran mosque is on the outskirts of the holy city of Qom, about 100 miles south of Tehran. General Soleimani’s daughter questioned Iranian President Rouhani who would avenge her father’s blood.

The daughter of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani has asked Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who will avenge his death. Read more on the reaction to the assassination here: https://t.co/J2gCUvLKRA pic.twitter.com/BqN49Rd0FB — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 4, 2020

“We will avenge, all of us will avenge his blood,” President Rouhani told her. On Friday, Soleimani was killed in a targeted US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq.