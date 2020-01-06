Monday, January 6, 2020
Home News Reports JNU violence: Claims surface of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh directing masked mob to attack, video goes viral
News Reports

JNU violence: Claims surface of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh directing masked mob to attack, video goes viral

In the video, one can see several men and women entering the hostel and also, several of them wearing masks and covering their faces to avoid detection.

OpIndia Staff
JNU violence: Claims surface of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh directing masked mob to attack, video goes viral
Video of Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU President, with masked miscreants
Engagements1756

Large-scale violence erupted in the JNU campus last night where hundreds of masked men entered the campus, attacked students and faculty members with sticks and rods. The university administration released a statement saying that the students who opposed the registration in the new semester attacked the students who were registering and wanted to study. It is alleged that Leftist students, protesting against the marginal fee hike in JNU were opposed to students registering for the new semester.

In the mob violence that broke out in JNU, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was one of the first students we heard. She was seen bleeding profusely and said that she had been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks.

In a strange twist of events, now, a video has gone viral where purportedly, Aishe Ghosh can be seen directing masked men. She can, in the video, be seen walking inside the hostel along with masked men. The video was first tweeted by Republic TV journalist Piyush Mishra.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In the video, one can see several men and women entering the hostel and also, several of them wearing masks and covering their faces to avoid detection.

Read: Fact-check: Is this masked goon seen attacking JNU an ABVP activist as alleged

Amongst the mob, one can spot Aishe Ghosh. From what we can estimate, Aisha seems to be this individual, considering the clothes worn in her picture where she is hurt and the snapshot from the video appear similar.

Aishe Ghosh

Defence Analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra pointed out that sunset in Delhi was at 5:37 PM and in the video, it seems like there is daylight. Which would mean that Aishe Ghosh was not directing people to defend the students against masked goons but was actually coordinating the attack.

As expected, claims did surface that Aishe Ghosh in the video is actually clearly “asking people who they are and pointing towards the masked men”. It is pertinent to note here that there is no audio in the video and thus, Aishe cannot be heard saying “who are they” or anything of the kind.

It is pertinent to also note that while the narrative has been that of ABVP students attacking other students from JNU, a strong Congress link has emerged to the violence that took place in JNU on Sunday. The JNU administration has also released a statement saying that the violence erupted after students tried to register for the new semester and protesting students tried to stop them.

Read: JNU violence: Congress connection emerges after WhatsApp conversation of coordination of violence goes viral

With the Leftists of JNU protesting against the fee-hike, just a day before the violence, Leftists had entered the information centre and disconnected the servers, interrupting the registration process.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:jnu attack, jnusu, jnu latest news, jnu violence latest news, jnu university, jnu news, jnu delhi, jnu protest

Big Story

Fact-check: Is this masked goon seen attacking JNU an ABVP activist as alleged

OpIndia Staff -
Fact-check: Is this masked goon seen attacking JNU an ABVP activist as alleged
On Sunday, masked goons carrying sticks and rods and had indulged in violence inside the JNU campus
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

201,503FansLike
214,131FollowersFollow
149,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com