The independent and the non-left voices in the university campuses including professors, students and alumni of the JNU are being now subjected to targeted harassment following the violence inside the JNU campus on January 5.

The controversial posters with photos and names of the individuals who had spoken against the leftist narrative that has come up inside the university at Shipra hostel. The posters which are allegedly put up by left-wing students union JNUSU indirectly seek revenge on these individuals. Shockingly, the posters referred to them as “Traitors of JNU, Architects of violence”.

Much like the Maoist posters put up in areas affected with left-wing terrorism, this poster too threatens kangaroo court justice and calls for revenge, just for not parroting the leftist narrative.

As per JNU alumnus Abhinav Prakash, the posters have names and details of four individual who, the left claims to be associated with the ABVP. Along with Dalit scholar and DU professor Abhinav Prakash, who is a JNU alumnus, Dhananjay Singh – Chairperson Center for English Studies and Chief Proctor of JNU, Prakash Chandra Sahoo – Assistant Professor at Centre for the Study of Social Systems and also a warden of Sabarmati hostel, Tapan Bihari – Assistant Professor at Centre for Political Studies in JNU, have all been named as ‘traitors’ in the posters.

Dear @JNUSUofficial kindly stop cheap theatrics. I know JNU left doesn’t like my dissent & challenge to their narrative but this is new low even by ur standards. This slandering & fake accusation by kangaroo court may force me to take legal action. Kindly inform those involved. pic.twitter.com/QjDQ7DD7KI — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) January 10, 2020

Shockingly, the posters which indirectly call for vengeance, claims that these four people had allegedly facilitated the movement of masked goons inside the JNU hostels to beat up the residents. At the bottom of the posters, it reads, “Nothing will be forgotten, nothing will be forgotten”.

Abhinav Prakash has also requested the Delhi police to take action against such posters which are threatening violence and inciting harm and called for action against the culprits who are responsible for posters.

Speaking to OpIndia, Abhinav Prakash said that he had got to know of the violence in JNU only in the evening of 5th and had then pieced together what happened from videos and information emerging. He said that he is targetted often because since 2013, he has been speaking against Left politics. When asked who does he think put these dangerous posters up, he said he has no direct information but suspects the Left activists.

Being a Dalit scholar, Abhinav Prakash was also asked that after the Left is calling for vengeance, what did he think about the Left politics that harps on the rights of Dalits. To this, Prakash said every individual, Dalits as well, who do not support the Left cause is ostracised and this is the hypocrisy of the Left.

Earlier on Sunday, January 5, a large group of masked goons had entered the JNU campus and assaulted students, faculty and other staff members. JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh was also attacked and she was injured in the incident.

Prior to that, on January 4, leftist groups had tried to stop students from registering for the winter semester. The students had disrupted the registration process for the winter semester by barging into the Centre for Information System office and cut off the power supply and damaged the servers to protest against the fee hike.

The Delhi Police have now filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4.