Large-scale violence erupted in the JNU campus last night where hundreds of masked men entered the campus, attacked students and faculty members with sticks and rods. The university administration released a statement saying that the students who opposed the registration in the new semester attacked the students who were registering and wanted to study. It is alleged that Leftist students, protesting against the marginal fee hike in JNU were opposed to students registering for the new semester.

Now, BPSC officer who is studying in JNU has also taken to Facebook to narrate his harrowing experience after masked goons laid siege in the JNU campus. According to his account, it was the Leftists who indulged in largescale violence.

Bhaskar Jyoti says that around 8 PM, he escaped from the JNU hostel to take refuge in a friend’s house and he has no idea what would have happened had he stayed in the hostel. He says that his friend was on his way from the Kaveri hostel to the Periyar hostel to check up on him when his head was busted by Leftist goons.

He says that two days ago, the Naxalites (Leftist students, in all probability) had shut down the entire WiFi system and that masked goons had cut all the cables so the registration process cannot be carried out. He alleges that the students who wanted to register were making a list of the miscreants who were disrupting the registration process and it is in this backdrop that the violence took place.

He says that his friends were talking in his room and after they left, he heard loud noises under the Periyar hostel. While he was too tired and did not check what was happening, soon, 200 masked goons appeared in the hostel armed with sticks and rods and were entering every room, breaking down doors and windows.

Further, Bhaskar says that when the goons looked at him, they showered him with abuses and started chasing him down trying to enter his room. Bhaskar managed to run inside his room and lock the door, jamming it with the wooden furniture. After trying to break the door down with sticks and rods for a few minutes, they left and loud screaming noises could be heard by him from the hostel.

He then claims that he headed to his balcony where he could see 500 people beating on students of Godavari hostel. There were girls in masks too. After this, he could hear them saying that now they will proceed to beat up students staying in the Mahi Mandvi Hostel.

He then says that after 20-25 minutes, around 500 masked Naxalites were beating students of the Periyar students at the gate of the hostel. He says that at that time, around 50 people entered the hostel again and started trying to break down doors and windows.

He then makes two startling revelations. He says that he says JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh with his own eyes entering the Periyar hostel and when she entered the hostel, she was well and not hurt. He says he doesn’t know when Ghosh got hurt thereafter. He also claims that for about an hour, the stone pelting at the gate of Periyar hostel continued by the Leftists.

He then says that he was asked to leave the hostel by the administration because of the violence and was also told that the Leftist students might attack again. He says that he then escaped the hostel through the surrounding woods.

The claims of Bhaskar do not seem to be too off the mark as the JNU statement also mentions the violence breaking out due to the registration process. Further, a video had surfaced earlier as well, based on which, claims were made that JNUSU President, Leftist student Aishe Ghosh was seen leading the masked mob that attacked JNU students.