Friday, January 31, 2020
Home News Reports Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed
MediaNews ReportsPolitics

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

The shocking part of this entire narration by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is not just the fact that Kunal Kamra seems to have binned an interview because his and Congress' lies were exposed, but that he even agreed that the propaganda around Rohith Vemula's suicide was the greatest fake news peddled by the ecosystem to bring PM Modi down.

OpIndia Staff
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed
Kunal Kamra, Vivek Agnihotri
Engagements5902

Yesterday, propagandist and un-funny comedian Kunal Kamra took Twitter by storm after trying to make a virtue out of heckling and abusing senior journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow, saying that he was doing it for ‘Rohith Vemula’s mother’. What was followed was Indigo putting him on the no-fly list for 6 months and Air India banning him from flying with them until further notice. With several fellow propagandists including senior journalists defending Kamra, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted a thread that exposed how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because it exposed his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said he was exposing Kunal Kamra because he was pretending to be the warrior of truth after the Arnab Goswami episode, however, he was an ‘opportunist liar’.

Vivek Agnihotri said that two years ago, Kunal Kamra had approached him for an interview and was insistent on getting Dr Anand Ranganathan or Rahul Roushan of Opindia feature in the interview as well. After Vivek agreed and confirmed that Dr Ranganathan would accompany him, Kamra said that it might dilute the interview and it would be better if it were only Vivek Agnihotri with Kunal Kamra on the show.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Vivek then says that at the last minute, Kunal Kamra told him that Sanjay Jha, Congress spokesperson would be joining the interview. While that decision surprised Vivek, he says that he later realised that Kamra and Jha work as a team in tandem and were trying to ‘corner’ him.

In the interview itself, Kunal Kamra asked Agnihotri “which was the most effective fake news”. To that, Vivek Agnihotri said “Rohith Vemula”.

Read: HCU student leader quits SFI, blames leftists for using Rohith Vemula’s death for political gains

Shockingly, Kunal Kamra, who was heckling and abusing Arnab in the name of Rohith Vemula agreed that it indeed was fake news but, “it worked against Modi, and how”. Being asking whether he would sell the suicide of a student to beat Modi, Kamra apparently said: “why not, it’s all fair in politics”.

According to Vivek Agnihotri, Kamra ended the interview abruptly when he was confronted by him. Agnihotri exposed the Dalit-Islamist nexus and asked them both if they had ever visited the villages of India and shared a meal in a Dalit household.

Read: Rohith’s suicide note: What the leftists don’t want to read

Shockingly, this interview was never aired by Kunal Kamra. Vivek asked Kamra a few times about the release of the interview, and Kamra repeatedly said that it was being edited. Finally, when asked on Twitter, Kamra said that the “tapes were lost”. “In my 20 yrs of TV experience I have never seen any recording getting lost as there are many instant backups”, said Agnihotri.

Shockingly, Vivek Agnihotri exposes that the ‘tapes being lost’ was a lie since, in their last communication, Kamra had said that he had sent the tapes to Delhi for approval. Nobody knows at this point whose approval was being sought. The suspicion, of course, is that since his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula were exposed, the interview was unceremoniously binned and never aired.

Read: ‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

After this fiasco, Kunal Kamra kept making “filthy jokes” and insulting Vivek Agnihotri and yet, was humoured for a while.

Last month, Vivek says, Kunal wanted to take a photo with Vivek in London, to get some Social Media traction.

In fact, Vivek Agnihotri even asked Kunal Kamra for an unedited interview with him, to which Kamra agreed but never turned up.

Read: After Indigo, Air India also bars propagandist Kunal Kamra from flying until further notice for his unruly behaviour onboard Mumbai-Lucknow flight

The shocking part of this entire narration by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is not just the fact that Kunal Kamra seems to have binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies were exposed, but that he even agreed that the propaganda around Rohith Vemula’s suicide was the greatest fake news peddled by the ecosystem to bring PM Modi down. Even after this admittance, Kamra used the tragic suicide of a student to justify his abuse and heckling of Arnab Goswami on the Lucknow-bound flight. This only goes to show that propagandists like Kunal Kamra don’t mind peddling a lie if it helps meet their political objectives.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:kunal kamra and arnab goswami, kunal kamra arnab, kunal kamra arnab goswami, kunal kamra news, arnab goswami news, vivek agnihotri films, vivek agnihotri bjp, vivek agnihotri news

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gopal shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for gun-wielding Gopal in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say 'he’s not sorry' after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

Madhu NC, a bus conductor in Karnataka, clears UPSC main exam, hopes to crack interview in March

OpIndia Staff -

Days before George Soros launched attack against India, his NGO Open Society Foundations filed plea in Delhi HC against Modi government

OpIndia Staff -
Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns 'children of Godse' of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns ‘children of Godse’ of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,582FansLike
227,324FollowersFollow
167,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com