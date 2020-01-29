Hours after Indigo put propagandist Kunal Kamra on six month No Fly List, national carrier Air India too barred him until further notice for his unruly behaviour onboard Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight.

#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri . — Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020

On Wednesday, Kamra took to Twitter to share how he was heckling Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami onboard an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.

I did this for my hero…

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

In the above video, one can see Kamra being annoyingly deranged while heckling to Arnab who continues to ignore him. The video was shot and uploaded by Kamra, perhaps to win accolades from his buddies who equally hate Goswami. He also kept saying how he was heckling Goswami ‘for Rohith’, the University of Hyderabad student who committed suicide in January 2019.

While the ‘liberals’ including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hailed his targeted harassment towards an individual and unruly behaviour towards someone they don’t really agree with, Kamra’s deranged behaviour raised some serious security concerns.

In September 2017, the government of India through Ministry of Civil Aviation unveiled rules to tackle on-board disruptive and unruly behaviour by passengers which could put them on No Fly List. With Indigo barring him for flying for six months, Air India too followed suit.