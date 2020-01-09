“Pooja, what is this behaviour?” Read how Bigg Boss made an appearance after US bombed Iran leader Soleimani in Iraq

Thursday, January 9, 2020
It is not clear who is Pooja in the reference here? Is it Nikki Haley? Or Donald Trump or is Iran the Pooja here? 

OpIndia Staff
KalPenn, Nikki Haley and Bigg Boss - who would've thunk!
Yes, it is as surreal as it sounds. Indian reality tv show Bigg Boss, which everyone loves to hate but secretly watches to hate on it, has made it to US bombing Iranian general Soleimani in Iraq and putting the world on the verge of third world war. Let us break it up for you.

After the US killed Iranian general Soleimani in Iraq last week through targeted drone strikes, Iran has called for revenge. It raised the red flag of doom suggesting an imminent war even as US President Donald Trump showed off how US military is the best and Iran should back off and not retaliate.

As world leaders are asking leaders of these countries to maintain restraint, Nikki Haley, an American Republican politician with Indian roots, took to Twitter to share her views on what Soleimani’s death means for Iran.

In a 45-second clip from her interview with Fox News, Haley says how President Donald Trump will never let anyone get away with taking lives of Americans. To that, another Indian-American actor, entertainer KalPenn responded with ‘Pooja what is this behaviour?’ Haley responded with laughing emojis and said that as a fan, that was hysterical.

She also said she was proud of the work KalPenn does. While we are not sure whether Haley is a Bigg Boss fan and got the reference, here is actually what was wrong with Pooja’s behaviour.

This clip is from Bigg Boss season 5 when a contestant Pooja Misra was particularly angry at fellow contestant and kicked a ‘dustbin’ by mistake. When she was asked to put the dustbin properly, Misra got a little more than mad and threatened her fellow contestant she’d hit her as she was ‘asking for it’. She even broke the wiper she was holding while she ‘accidentally’ kicked the dustbin. Further in clip she again loses her cool and continues to snarl.

Meanwhile, it is also not clear who is Pooja in the reference here? Is it Nikki Haley? Or Donald Trump or is Iran the Pooja here?

