Self-proclaimed ‘Journalist’ Saba Naqvi on Friday went on to make offensive statements yet again by not only questioning India’s right on the Jammu and Kashmir but also expressed her anger over the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Kashmir valley, decades after the genocide was perpetrated against them by Islamic terrorists.

Speaking at an India Today debate over the recent statements made by CDS General Bipin Rawat on the need of de-radicalisation camps in Jammu and Kashmir to tackle radicalisation among youths, Saba Naqvi went on to say that CDS General Rawat was completely out of line to speak on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Is it right for General Bipin Rawat to comment on de-radicalisation? Senior journalist @_sabanaqvi and Lt Gen SA Hasnain (R) share their views. #IndiaFirst with @gauravcsawant LIVE https://t.co/4fqxBVUizL pic.twitter.com/lBxjheXp9h — India Today (@IndiaToday) January 17, 2020

Saba Naqvi went on then make absurd statements by claiming that India has ‘taken’ Kashmir, implying that there was some sort of occupation in the union territory of J&K.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“You have taken Kashmir, you are slowly Hinduising India and then you say we are integrating Kashmir and now you say want to pick up them and put into a camp,” said Naqvi as she suffered a meltdown.

Read: The real Saba Naqvi: Here is how the ‘neutral journalist’ supported killers of Ram Sevaks in Sabarmati Express burning

Shockingly, Saba Naqvi seems to have a problem with Kashmiri Pandits returning to their homeland, three decades after they were persecuted by Islamic radicals and terrorists in Kashmir. “You want Hindu Pandits to return to the valley, Do you think we are fools here?” asked Saba Naqvi as she opposed the idea of Pandits returning to their homeland.

In essence, Saba Naqvi asserted that the return of Kashmiri Hindus to the valley, from where they were ethnically cleansed by Jihadis is a project to ‘Hinduise’ Islamic Kashmir. This is exactly the mindset the led to the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir in the first place.

Read: Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Even back then, one can remember the vilification of the Kashmiri Hindus at the hand of journalists who behaved like Jihadi allies. One recalls how Barkha Dutt gave a convenient context to the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits back then by insinuating that the Kashmiri Muslims were disgruntled because the Hindus got all the jobs and lucrative positions, thereby, shielding the Islamism that led to the genocide.

The bizarre part of the show is when Naqvi tried to communalise a news program by accusing journalist Gaurav Sawant of subconsciously bringing people on his show, who associated themselves as ‘Muslims’.

On Thursday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said de-radicalisation camps are operating in the country as it was necessary to isolate people who are completely radicalised.

Read: Clipped or not, Barkha mirrored the Nazis in her video by giving genocide a convenient context

In an address at an event in New Delhi, General Rawat speaking on the situation in Kashmir said that girls and boys as young as 10 and 12 years are being radicalised in the Valley which he described as a matter of concern.

“These people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. But there are people who have been completely radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately, possibly taken to some de-radicalisation camps,” General Rawat had said.

Ever since Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the parliament, the Islamists and members of “liberal-secular” media ecosystem have been trying to spread false propaganda, incite people to pick up arms against the Modi government.

Read: The Battle from CAA to JNU: Khilafat 2.0, Communist Fantasies, Petty Politics and the conspiracy of Hong Kong style protests

Saba Naqvi, who has been relentless in spreading false propaganda on social media platforms, got caught yet again as she tried to pass off a photoshopped image of ABVP members protesting against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Saba, by quoting a tweet containing the misleading picture, alluded that ABVP was protesting against the CAA legislation brought in by the BJP-led government, and claimed that it shows how that the world is changing. However, it turned out that the image was a fake image and the image belonged to the JNU unit of the ABVP, who along with a section of teachers came out on streets to extend their support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.