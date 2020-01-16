The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been a bone of contention with the Islamists of India ever since its passage in the Parliament. The protests started with violent Muslim mobs running rampage in the country to anti-Hindu slogans and posters being raised. Now, another poster from Shaheen Bagh, flooded with anti-Hindu imagery has been shared by journalist Saba Naqvi.

The image that was shared rather proudly by Saba Naqvi shows three women wearing a Bindi in Burkha. Below that, are some lines from the Faiz poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’. And in the end, there is the Hindu Swastika being ‘smashed’ and disintegrating.

The imagery of the poster clearly points towards the establishment of Islamist supremacy over Hindus and the deep-seated Hinduphobia we have seen throughout the anti-CAA protests.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogans raised at Shaheen Bagh: The true face of anti-CAA protests and what these slogans mean

The women in Bindis wearing Hijab only remind us of how Islamists view Hindu women as conquests and objects to be ‘owned’. A straight parallel that comes to mind is from Kashmir. When the Kashmiri Hindus were being raped, murdered and driven away from their homes by Islamist hoards, apart from the ‘convert, flee or die’ slogans, one of the calls by Islamists in Kashmir was asking Hindu men to leave but to leave their women behind as conquests of the Muslims.

Right below the images of Islamists ‘conquering’ Hindu women, there are lines from the famous Faiz poem, ‘Hum dekhenge’. While the Shaheen Bagh protesters have clearly dropped the controversial lines from the poem that spoke about the destruction of idols and only the reign of Allah surviving, it has to imagine that nestled between the images of Hindu women being ‘conquered’ by Islamists and the Hindu Swastika being shattered, the protesters meant anything but that.

Read: 2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

At the end of the poster, is, of course, the sacred Hindu symbol of Swastika that lays shattered.

One must recall that it was at Shaheen Bagh that ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogans were raised and that during the course of anti-CAA protests, we have even seen posters that compared Hinduism to Nazism and the blatant misuse of the Swastika.

Interestingly, while the anti-CAA protesters have been chanting ‘La illaha Illallah’, the image of the sacred Hindu Swastika has been tarnished by the Islamists, comparing it to the Nazi Haken Kreuz. ‘La illaha Illallah’ literally means ‘There is no God except Allah’ and is a phrase that is more connected with Nazism and Genocide than the Haken Kreuz has ever been related to the Swastika.

While Islamists always attempt to connect the Swastika with the Hitler Haken Kreuz, they have glossed over the fact that La Illaha Illallah is officially inscribed on the ISIS flag, that is very symbol of modern-day fascism and genocide.

Read: The Battle from CAA to JNU: Khilafat 2.0, Communist Fantasies, Petty Politics and the conspiracy of Hong Kong style protests

Hitler himself never used the word ‘Swastika’ for the ‘Haken Kreuz’, but ISIS has, with thought and deliberation added La Illaha Illallah on their flag.

As always they will try to hide their anti-Hindu bigotry by saying this is composite culture (A Hindu woman showing solidarity by wearing the Hijab) and it’s not Swastika (But the Nazi symbol), but those will remain lame justifications.

What we are seeing is how anti-CAA protests started with raw brute Islamist power with Muslim mobs attacking railway properties post-Friday prayers in Bengal to the same raw brute Islamist power sending the same messages via nicely drawn posters.

Editorial team of OpIndia.com http://www.opindia.com