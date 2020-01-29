Despite unlimited cover-up and masking attempts by mainstream media and so-called ‘secular-liberals’, Shaheen Bagh protestors have long since established that Sharia Law and Islamic supremacy in India is all they care about.

Days after mastermind Sharjeel Imam’s speech calling for Muslims to rise and ‘cut off’ Assam and the North East from the rest of India, another video has come to light where a eminent lawyer Bhanu Pratap Singh is seen inciting Muslims to practice targeted economic boycott against specific brands and businesses.

In a video that is being widely shared on social media, the noted lawyer is seen telling the gathered Muslim crowd at Mustafabad in New Delhi to boycott all products of Reliance Industries Limited, including Jio, and petroleum. He says Muslims should use either Airtel, Vodafone or Idea, whatever brand they want but not Reliance.

Interestingly, Singh seems to have forgotten that Reliance is India’s largest private sector company and it owns so many brands and businesses that a blanket ‘boycott’ might be terribly inconvenient.

Singh then goes ahead to call a ban on Yoga Guru Ramdev’s retail brand Patanjali. He is heard saying “What is Ramdev doing, he is selling us nothing but cows and Gobar (cow dung), and most of his products contain nothing but garbage.” He further insists that whatever Baba Ramdev’s company makes in profits, it is given to the RSS to ‘buy weapons’ against Muslims. “They take money from us and use it against us,” he adds.

He further says, “They are our enemies. We will boycott them and will break their backbone. The person whose backbone gets broken will never be able to stand against us. This is a war and we will have to adapt war tactics. Explain this well to your children, family and friends. Only we can do this.”

So after “modi Hitler ki maut marega” then “my daughter wants to kill cops” now a call for boycotting Hindu businesses. As the speaker say correctly “this isn’t a picnic, it’s war”. Need more proof #ShaheenBagh is a jihad nursery? pic.twitter.com/gWZHmk8ELq — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) January 29, 2020

Recently, a former Indian Express journalist Irena Akbar had used her social media influence to urge Muslims to boycott and harass a Hindu man, owner of a gym and health products business in UP, because she thought his Facebook posts were ‘Islamophobic’.

It is notable here that the idea of economic boycott and promoting businesses that benefit only Muslims are taken from the Islamic religious understanding of ‘economic Jihad’, that is, reportedly, being practised in many places where Muslims constitute a significant part of the population.

A recent report published by Nikkei Asian Review has mentioned how a large group of Muslim investors in Indonesia have grouped together to found a chain of convenience stores, that aims to benefit and promote only Muslims. The investors proudly claim that it is a part of their ‘economic Jihad’.