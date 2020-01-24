Case registered against Ex-AMUSU president Faizul Hasan over ‘Muslims can destroy anything’ hate speech

A case has been registered against Faizul Hasan, the former students’ union president of Aligarh Muslim University (AMUSU) who, in his hate speech, had threatened by saying that Muslims can destroy anything if they wish to do and claimed that the community has constantly been tested since 1947.

Following his hate speech, a case has been registered against Faizul under Section 153(A) of CRPC. The case was registered after Hasan refused to apologise for his remarks.

Faizul Hasan, former President of students of AMUSU, had said that he is from a community that can destroy anything ‘if it resolves to do the same’.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Trying to instigate the mob, Hasan had said, “If you want to see patience then look at the Muslims of India. From the year 1947 until now, the Muslims in India have shown a lot of patience”. Hasan had further threatened by claiming furthered that if people of his community are angered or provoked they will destroy India.

Read: “We are from that community which can destroy any country if we feel like”: Former AMU student union president Faizul Hasan during anti-CAA speech

“We never want Hindustan to be broken, otherwise nobody can stop us from doing so. We are from that community if we come to ruin we will not leave any country. We are so angry, but we don’t want to break the country. To save this country, we have fought, given up our lives, so we will always try to save the country. Amit Shah should not do this. On one hand, he is cutting our throats and on the other, he is also threatening us”, claimed Hasan.

Refusing to apologise for hate speech, Hasan said that in 2014 Narendra Modi had promised “sabka saath, sabka vikas” and now he does not want to take the Muslims along and that is a breach of trust.

He also challenged the Union Home Minister for a debate on the issue of CAA and said, “Amit Shah should come and debate with our class 12th student. Hopefully, he won’t be able to win. Even if they give five points, then I will stand with him (Shah) and protest in favour of CAA”.

Read: Anti-CAA riots: UP police books 12 rioters under Goonda act for violence in AMU, name of students’ union president included in FIR

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Modi government, the Muslim mobs have hit the streets to create riots across the country and destroyed crores worth of public infrastructure.

The Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh had emerged as one of the epi-centres of the anti-CAA agitations being perpetrated in the name of ‘peaceful protests’. The students and Muslim mob associated with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had unleashed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The ‘students’ of AMU had clashed with UP Police on December 15.

This is not the first time student’s of the varsity have resorted to such outrageous behaviour. On January 17, Aligarh Muslim University student’s had abused the proctor when he was trying to negotiate with them and convince them to refrain from agitating. A student, in a video shared by India Today journalist Padmaja Joshi, could be heard calling the proctor a “dalla” (pimp) while another was seen showing a shoe to him.

On December 22 last year, the students of controversial Aligarh Muslim University, in a bizarre move had expelled their Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the university. The students had asked them to vacate their official residences by January 5, 2020. The students had also closed down all activity in the university until the VC and the Registrar resigned.