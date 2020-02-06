Two days ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, controversial ultra-left wing Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was kicked out of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has picked up the EVM ‘bogey’ yet again as he asked whether Home Minister Amit Shah was going to ‘tamper EVMs’ to win Delhi elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday during an election meeting in East Delhi’s Kondli had said that the Delhi elections was a contest between two “ideologies” and asserted that the poll results will come as a shock to everyone.

Home Minister Amit Shah had urged people to vote along with their families before 10.30 am on February 8 to make Delhi and the country safe. “I know your decision, the results on February 11 will shock everyone,” he had said.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Shah’s statements came at the backdrop of the recent pre-poll surveys which had predicted a victory for the ruling of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi elections. The Home Minister was probably saying that the results will be much more different than the pre-poll surveys as he asserted that elections results would shock the people.

However, Prashant Bhushan who has a habit of taking offence to every statement by BJP leaders took to Twitter to float his conspiracy theory. He asked how could Amit Shah say that Delhi election results will ‘shock everyone’. Bhushan claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah already knew AAP was winning and according to Prashant Bhushan, Shah’s statement only meant that BJP was going to do magic by tampering EVMs to win elections.

Why does Shah say that Delhi election results will shock everyone? It means he knows that everyone expects AAP to win and BJP to lose. Is he planning to pull a rabbit out of the hat by EVM tampering? Or is there some more sinister plan afoot?https://t.co/jf0KE4GAa5 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 6, 2020

It is bizarre that Prashant Bhushan who claims to be a Supreme Court lawyer makes such illogical statements to make a political point. Bhushan, who often proclaims himself to be an intellectual, however, did not comprehend the contextual nature of Amit Shah’s statements and rather indulged in his usual act of spreading conspiracy theories and false propaganda, that too about a non-existent ‘EVM tampering’ bogey that has long been debunked as totally fake and fictional.

Read: Anti-CAA protests: How Congress, Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav’s party Swarajya Abhiyaan are fuelling protests

This is not the first time that ‘activist’ Prashant Bhushan has indulged in spreading false information. Last year in May, Prashant Bhushan and few others were also booked for allegedly circulating fake news over EVMs.