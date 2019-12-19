Anti-CAA protests: How Congress, Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav’s party Swarajya Abhiyaan are fuelling protests

As the Anti-CAA (Anti Citizenship Amendment Act) protests and riots rage on fuelled by political parties like Congress and rabid Islamists, several Whatsapp groups have been made to coordinate these protests and ensure that maximum impact can be derived from these “protests” that have clearly been instigated by political parties.

A group that was made by some people who were planning to march from Mandi House and then eventually join the Lal Qila rally.

This group was relatively small, however, they were coordinating with each other as to how they were to reach Mandi House or Lal Qila “protests” since section 144 had been imposed and several routes have been cordoned off by the Delhi Police.

One of the members of the group sent a forwarded message for verification.

The message firstly asked the readers to ‘spread the message’. It said that for the protests on 19th December, there is a legal team present on the spot. The team will be working under the supervision of Prashant Bhushan and if anyone is to face detention or legal action, they could contact a person called Nilesh (the number of Mr Nilesh has been masked).

Mr Nilesh Jain is a Swarajya Abhiyaan advocate as evidenced by this article on the Swarajya India website.

Further, his author profile at DailyO too identifies him as a researcher with Swarajya Abhiyaan, which is Yogendra Yadav’s party.

When we spoke to Nilesh Jain as protestors who ran the risk of being detained by the police, Nilesh Jain said that he is already with the “first batch” of 50 detainees and that if we were to be detained, we should simply note down the bus number and the number of people detained and message him for help.

He also said that there are several lawyers present there to help the detainees and that we should not worry about anything.

If one recalls, OpIndia had exposed how a different WhatsApp group was being used, run by NSUI and Congress functionaries to coordinate and fan protests across the country that have often turned violent. One of the admins of that group was an individual called Rishav Ranjan who was a Swarajya Abhiyaan member. With Swarajya Abhiyaan and Prashant Bhushan helping protestors legally, it is evident that the aim is to ensure that people don’t stay away from these protests fearing the law or even the Section 144 that has been imposed by police in several places to ensure violence does not break out in the country, thus, fuelling the protests further.

This entire sequence only confirms that Congress and elements like Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan are working in tandem to fuel and organise protests all over the country, plunging the nation into chaos. Several of these protests saw Muslim mobs indulge in violence, arson and vandalism in their quest to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act which grants citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and even Christians from neighbouring Islamic nations.

The most sinister part is that these “anti-CAA protests” have often been packaged as organic protests, however, there seems to be plenty of evidence that these are coordinated and fanned by political parties with political interests.

