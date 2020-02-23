Security has been heightened at Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India. 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 300 Police Inspectors, 1000 Sub-Inspectors, 12000 jawans, and 2000 women police personnel have been deployed across the city to provide adequate security for the visit.

Some people have been detained as well but Ashish Bhatia, the Commissioner of Police, said that he will not be able to disclose the number of detainees as of now. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been requested for the anti-drone system. and people have been directed not to use drones for any purpose. Air Vistara, Indigo and Spicejet airlines have also directed their passengers to arrive early for departure in view of the expected congestion in traffic.

Donald Trump will be attending the ‘Namaste Trump’ programme at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad after visiting the Sabarmati Ashram. The event is expected to conclude at 3 PM and Trump is expected leave for Agra by 3.30 PM. Traffic diversions and adequate security arrangements have been made in that area too.

Other preparations have also been made for cultural events. Twenty-eight stages have been constructed for cultural performances at the SVPI Airport road. Classical and western performances will be performed along with performances by children. There will also be state-wise cultural performances during the event.

Tall cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and POTUS Donald Trump have also been put up ahead of the visit. Various installations featuring Mahatma Gandhi have been set up on the Subhash bridge-Sabarmati Ashram route to mark Gandhi150, a celebration of 150 years since Gandhi’s birth. The 2nd of October, 2020 will be Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani shared a video on social media that portrays the enthusiasm among people for Donald Trump’s visit. Ahmedabad has been decked up for Donald Trump’s visit and the event will showcase the cultural diversity and prowess of India.

US President Donald Trump has also demonstrated his excitement towards visiting India in his own unique way by sharing a spoof video of Bahubali on Twitter that superimposed his face over the face of the lead in the movie. Donald Trump retweeted the 81-second video by a Twitter account identified as Sol, who had written, “To celebrate Trump’s visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go… USA and India united!”.