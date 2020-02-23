Sunday, February 23, 2020
Home News Reports Namaste Trump: Ahmedabad turns into a fortress ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit, security tightened
News ReportsPolitics

Namaste Trump: Ahmedabad turns into a fortress ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit, security tightened

US President Donald Trump has also demonstrated his excitement towards visiting India in his own unique way by sharing a spoof video of Bahubali on Twitter that superimposed his face over the face of the lead in the movie.

OpIndia Staff
US President Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi during Howdy Modi event in Texas (image: indianpunchline.com)
Engagements241

Security has been heightened at Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India. 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 300 Police Inspectors, 1000 Sub-Inspectors, 12000 jawans, and 2000 women police personnel have been deployed across the city to provide adequate security for the visit.

Some people have been detained as well but Ashish Bhatia, the Commissioner of Police, said that he will not be able to disclose the number of detainees as of now. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been requested for the anti-drone system. and people have been directed not to use drones for any purpose. Air Vistara, Indigo and Spicejet airlines have also directed their passengers to arrive early for departure in view of the expected congestion in traffic.

Read: Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

- Ad - - article resumes -

Donald Trump will be attending the ‘Namaste Trump’ programme at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad after visiting the Sabarmati Ashram. The event is expected to conclude at 3 PM and Trump is expected leave for Agra by 3.30 PM. Traffic diversions and adequate security arrangements have been made in that area too.

Other preparations have also been made for cultural events. Twenty-eight stages have been constructed for cultural performances at the SVPI Airport road. Classical and western performances will be performed along with performances by children. There will also be state-wise cultural performances during the event.

One such stage created for the event (Source: @DeshGujarat/Twitter)

Tall cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and POTUS Donald Trump have also been put up ahead of the visit. Various installations featuring Mahatma Gandhi have been set up on the Subhash bridge-Sabarmati Ashram route to mark Gandhi150, a celebration of 150 years since Gandhi’s birth. The 2nd of October, 2020 will be Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani shared a video on social media that portrays the enthusiasm among people for Donald Trump’s visit. Ahmedabad has been decked up for Donald Trump’s visit and the event will showcase the cultural diversity and prowess of India.

US President Donald Trump has also demonstrated his excitement towards visiting India in his own unique way by sharing a spoof video of Bahubali on Twitter that superimposed his face over the face of the lead in the movie. Donald Trump retweeted the 81-second video by a Twitter account identified as Sol, who had written, “To celebrate Trump’s visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go… USA and India united!”.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:namaste trump tickets, namaste trump event, namaste trump, namaste trump ahmedabad

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,535FansLike
236,480FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com