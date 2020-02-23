Sunday, February 23, 2020
Ahead of India visit, President Donald Trump retweets ‘Bahubali’ spoof video, says look forward to being ‘great friends with India’

President Trump is all set to visit India on a state visit on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

OpIndia Staff
US President Donald Trump as Bahubali
On Saturday, ahead of his India visit, US President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to being with his “great friends” in India and retweeted a video in which he was depicted as Bahubali – a popular character in the blockbuster movie with the same name.

“Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!” Trump said in a tweet on Saturday as he retweeted a video in which his face was superimposed for a song sequence of the movie Bahubali. In the song, he was seen as the great saviour bringing peace to his kingdom.

Trump retweeted an 81-second video by a Twitter account identified as Sol, who had written, “To celebrate Trump’s visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go… USA and India united!”.

Trump appears as a great saviour, in the short animated clip, riding on a chariot with First Lady Melania. A few stills later, Trump is seen riding a horse carrying on his soldiers his son Donald Junior and daughter Ivanka.

Later, he is welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a village setting. Hundreds and thousands of people are seen welcoming Trump in the video. Towards the end of the video, Trump can be seen riding the elephant and putting on fire the effigy of “Raavan”.

An arrow is given by warrior Narendra Modi to the First Lady, who then passes it on to Trump before he lights the effigy. The Trump-Bahubali video, which ends with “USA and India United”, went viral after Trump retweeted it. In a few hours, it was seen by nearly 14 lakh people.

Read: Trump Junior shares meme video of Donald Trump dancing to song ‘Malhari’ from movie Bajirao Mastani

President Trump is all set to visit India on a state visit on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Trump will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, the President’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top American officials.

Earlier, in a similar instance, US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. had shared a similar meme video wherein the American president Donald Trump could be seen dancing to the song “Malhari” from the 2015 movie, Bajirao Mastani. Trump’s face was superimposed on Ranveer Singh’s face and the President could be breaking into dance moves.

