Election time is the most exciting time for journalists. While some became dancers, some took to philosophy and mathematics to express their state of mind. Former AAP core member and now a journalist again, Ashutosh took to Twitter to send out cryptic mathematical equations as his analysis of recently concluded Delhi assembly elections where AAP managed a landslide victory.
Is Kejriwal = Modi – Hate !
Just a thought !!!
— ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) February 13, 2020
On Thursday, Ashutosh wondered if Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is same as Prime Minister Narendra Modi minus the hate. He did not clarify whether he meant the hate PM Modi receives from his ‘critics’. On Wednesday, too, he tweeted cryptic message which was a little difficult to comprehend.
AAP = Well Fare/ISM + Nationalism + Hindu/ness – Hate
— ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) February 12, 2020
The strange equations led to some hilarity on Twitter.
Kejriwal = (0.6*Lalu)+(0.2*Mayawati)+(0.1*Rahul Gandhi)+(0.1* VP Singh) https://t.co/zaMFXQ8aXk
— Aditya Tiwari (@adt007ad) February 13, 2020
Netizens took it upon themselves to point out the ‘correct’ equations.
Is ashutosh= intellectual+handsome !
Just a thought
(in parallel way)
— _billi_ (@Savage_kudi) February 13, 2020
Some even dug up his old ‘equations’.
If Kejriwal = Modi – Hate,
Rahul Gandhi = Arvind Kejriwal
Find the value of C in Ashutosh83B [5 Marks] pic.twitter.com/fzwxgSyFgv
— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 13, 2020
And then there were some which made us laugh out loud. Literally, not figuratively.
Abey/Kya+Likha/Hai*Bhai/English:Ke(Saath-Saath)/Maths-Ki+Kyun^(Le+Rahe/Ho)??
— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 12, 2020
And some more.
Kejriwal = IIT + Lalu https://t.co/IpqbsKRzrm
— The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) February 13, 2020
While others sent across some bitter truth bombs.
कुछ भी कर ले राज्यसभा नहीं मिलेगी । सुनिता भाभी मैदान में आ गयी है । https://t.co/t0PgFvKRPN
— iMac_too (@iMac_too) February 13, 2020
Ashutosh and Twitter
Born again journalist and former AAP leader Ashutosh has been a constant source of comic relief amidst tensions. After quitting AAP, he had gone off to mountains to recuperate and shared pictures. Then, too, netizens got quite creative with Photoshop. His tweets have always been a breath of fresh air in an otherwise depressing state of affairs on social media.