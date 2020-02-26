Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Home Crime Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head
CrimeNews Reports

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

Surgery was performed to remove a drill machine that was bored into the skull of 19-year-old named Vivek on Tuesday in Delhi's GTB Hospital. The victim is currently recovering.

OpIndia Staff
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull
Delhi violence, representational image, via Twitter
Engagements15286

In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old boy was attacked allegedly by a violent mob during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the CNN-News18’s Payal Mehta, a surgery was performed to remove a drill machine that was bored into the skull of 19-year-old named Vivek on Tuesday. The victim who underwent the surgery at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital is currently recovering.

As per reports, Vivek was attacked inside his own shop.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, the doctors stated that man’s surgery was done last night and said, “Only time will tell the extent to which he has been able to recover.” The incident was reported amid ongoing violence in various parts of Delhi.

Journalist Payal Mehta has just shared an update on Vivek’s health on Twitter. She has stated that the young boy is reportedly stable after the surgery, he has eaten and is talking.

On Monday, another Hindu activist named Vinod was killed by the Muslim mobs in the city during the anti-CAA riots. The body of a Hindu activist was seen being dragged to the far end of a street in Brahmapuri even as the violent Muslim mob passionately shouted slogans of “Nara e Taqbeer, Allahu Akbar”. A bike parked nearby is also seen being torched by the anti-CAA rioters.

The 42-year old reportedly died after succumbing to injuries in front of his son Monu. The child was also injured in the attack.

A Head Constable named Ratan Lal had also died yesterday in the violent clashes during the anti-CAA riots. It was earlier believed that he died due to stone pelting but autopsy report revealed that he succumbed to bullet injuries.

The rioters have gone on a rampage in the national capital and have also killed a policeman, and causing death and injuries to many others during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi. The National Capital of the country was in the throes of unprecedented violence and rioting as anti-CAA rioters ransacked the city seeking to draw international attention amidst the high-profile visit of US President Donald Trump.

Read: Anti-CAA riots in Delhi: Tyre market gutted, section 144 in several places, home minister holds urgent meeting

A man named Mohammad Shahrukh was seen openly firing bullets at a policeman. Though many so-called ‘secular-liberals’ had tried to pass the incident off as ‘Bhagwa terror’ the lies were soon exposed.

The violence escalated and spread to other regions of Delhi where anti-CAA ‘protesters’ ran riot, engaging in violent skirmishes with pro-CAA supporters and law enforcement personnel. As of now, 17 people have died and more than 200 people, including 48 policemen, have received injuries.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi riots, Delhi news, Delhi weather

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
As liberals blame Kapil Mishra for the anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed 'Kaafirs' for Jihad

As ‘liberals’ blame Kapil Mishra for the Delhi anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed ‘Kaafirs’ for Jihad

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,780FansLike
238,141FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com