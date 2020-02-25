Delhi has been burning for over a day. After violent clashes, stone-pelting and arson in several areas of East and North East Delhi yesterday, there have been at least four deaths, including a police head constable Ratan Lal.

As per reports, a tyre market in Gokulpuri was set on fire by violent protestors. Most of the market has reportedly been gutted. As of 10 pm last night, clashes were still going on in that area.

#DelhiViolence | A tyre market in #Delhi‘s Gokulpuri was set ablaze by protesters following the massive clashes that erupted in Maujpur and Kardampuri. @alokreporter with details pic.twitter.com/zEdgRxcoYA — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) February 24, 2020

Arson and violence were reported from several other areas too. Chandbagh, Karawal Nagar, Kadampuri, Maujpur, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura also saw violent riots by the anti-CAA jihadi mob. Several buses have been set on fire too.

Again in the morning, fresh incidents of stone-pelting and violence have been reported from Maujpur and Brahmpuri areas.

A total of 5 people, including head constable Ratan Lal have been killed in the violent riots. Over 76 people have been injured.

In another development, a senior police officer, DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma was seriously injured in yesterday’s violence. As per reports, his car was set on fire by violent anti-CAA rioters, he was allegedly dragged and pelted with stones. He had reportedly suffered injuries to his head and hands.

Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma who was injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi’s Gokulpuri yesterday, is now conscious at a hospital. He underwent a surgery last night and his CT Scan was done this morning. He is safe and out of danger. https://t.co/jBFir6BrXi — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Sharma underwent surgery last night and it is reported that he is presently out of danger.

Section 144 has been imposed in several areas of Delhi. Police forces have been put on high alert. As per reports, home minister Amit Shah had called for an emergency meeting to review the current situation. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly also called a meeting of his MLAs in the violence-hit areas.