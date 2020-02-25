Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Anti-CAA riots in Delhi: Tyre market gutted, section 144 in several places, home minister holds urgent meeting

Section 144 has been imposed in several areas of Delhi. Police forces have been put on high alert. Home minister Amit Shah had called for an emergency meeting to review the current situation.

OpIndia Staff
Section 144 imposed in several areas of Delhi, Amit Shah calls for emergency meeting
Violence, stone-pelting and arson in Delhi, shops burned, police personnel attacked, image via Twitter
Delhi has been burning for over a day. After violent clashes, stone-pelting and arson in several areas of East and North East Delhi yesterday, there have been at least four deaths, including a police head constable Ratan Lal.

As per reports, a tyre market in Gokulpuri was set on fire by violent protestors. Most of the market has reportedly been gutted. As of 10 pm last night, clashes were still going on in that area.

Arson and violence were reported from several other areas too. Chandbagh, Karawal Nagar, Kadampuri, Maujpur, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura also saw violent riots by the anti-CAA jihadi mob. Several buses have been set on fire too.

Again in the morning, fresh incidents of stone-pelting and violence have been reported from Maujpur and Brahmpuri areas.

A total of 5 people, including head constable Ratan Lal have been killed in the violent riots. Over 76 people have been injured.

Read: Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

In another development, a senior police officer, DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma was seriously injured in yesterday’s violence. As per reports, his car was set on fire by violent anti-CAA rioters, he was allegedly dragged and pelted with stones. He had reportedly suffered injuries to his head and hands.

Sharma underwent surgery last night and it is reported that he is presently out of danger.

Section 144 has been imposed in several areas of Delhi. Police forces have been put on high alert. As per reports, home minister Amit Shah had called for an emergency meeting to review the current situation. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly also called a meeting of his MLAs in the violence-hit areas.

