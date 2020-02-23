On Saturday, a group of over 500 Muslim women gathered near the Jafrabad Metro Station and blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. They were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

#WATCH Delhi: People continue to protest in Jaffrabad metro station area, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Security has been deployed there. As per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, entry and exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. pic.twitter.com/gOLTj9MUnG — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

The protestors have warned that the road would be blocked until CAA is revoked. The police tried to negotiate with the demonstrators to clear the road, but it was in vain. This has resulted in traffic woes and massive security deployment in the area. A local cleric by the name of Shamim Ahmed also tried to persuade the protestors to leave the area.

Read: Confusion whether all Islamists of Shaheen Bagh agree to open a tiny stretch of road, partially ending their illegal occupation

Clad in Burkha, the women had also raised slogans of “Jai Bhim.” The sudden protests had forced the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut down the entry and exit gates of the metro station. The official Twitter handle also announced that no trains would halt at the said station.

Security Update Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 23, 2020

The road blockade at Jafrabad comes day after the ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh reopened the Noida-Faridabad road they had blocked for over two months.

Chakka Jam at Jafrabad is just getting stronger! police has been trying to scare the protestors but have been turned back each time.

The Chakka jam is continuing with more energy than ever!

There is still heavy deployment of police so try to reach Jafrabad (9:45AM // 23.02.2020) pic.twitter.com/jSxBRns8x2 — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) February 23, 2020

The Supreme Court had also recently appointed fake news peddler Sanjay Hegde to act as an interlocutor along with Sadhana Ramachandran to convince the Shaheen Bagh demonstrators to shift to an alternate site.

The Shaheen Bagh model of blocking roads and causing public inconvenience, in an attempt to force the Government to revoke CAA, seemed to have been replicated now at Jafrabad Metro Station. Fuelled by Islamic supremacy, the protestors at Shaheen Bagh had been on a sit-in protest for the past 2.5 months, thereby leading to job losses and traffic woes.