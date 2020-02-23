Sunday, February 23, 2020
Home News Reports After ‘opening’ Noida-Faridabad road, anti-CAA protestors now block road near Jafrabad metro station
News Reports

After ‘opening’ Noida-Faridabad road, anti-CAA protestors now block road near Jafrabad metro station

The protestors have warned that the road would be blocked until CAA is revoked.

OpIndia Staff
After Shaheen Bagh, Anti-CAA protestors block road near Jaffrabad Metro
Anti-CAA protest in Jaffrabad Metro Station (Photo Credits: ANI)
Engagements304

On Saturday, a group of over 500 Muslim women gathered near the Jafrabad Metro Station and blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. They were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protestors have warned that the road would be blocked until CAA is revoked. The police tried to negotiate with the demonstrators to clear the road, but it was in vain. This has resulted in traffic woes and massive security deployment in the area. A local cleric by the name of Shamim Ahmed also tried to persuade the protestors to leave the area.

Read: Confusion whether all Islamists of Shaheen Bagh agree to open a tiny stretch of road, partially ending their illegal occupation

- Ad - - article resumes -

Clad in Burkha, the women had also raised slogans of “Jai Bhim.” The sudden protests had forced the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut down the entry and exit gates of the metro station. The official Twitter handle also announced that no trains would halt at the said station.

The road blockade at Jafrabad comes day after the ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh reopened the Noida-Faridabad road they had blocked for over two months.

The Supreme Court had also recently appointed fake news peddler Sanjay Hegde to act as an interlocutor along with Sadhana Ramachandran to convince the Shaheen Bagh demonstrators to shift to an alternate site.

The Shaheen Bagh model of blocking roads and causing public inconvenience, in an attempt to force the Government to revoke CAA, seemed to have been replicated now at Jafrabad Metro Station. Fuelled by Islamic supremacy, the protestors at Shaheen Bagh had been on a sit-in protest for the past 2.5 months, thereby leading to job losses and traffic woes.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:jafrabad chakkajam, jafrabad metro station road closed

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
fake news Hindu names

Fact Check: Left-liberals malign Hindus by sharing 13 imaginary Hindu names for those arrested in espionage case

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,486FansLike
236,356FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com