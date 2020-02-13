Friday, February 14, 2020
Home Social Media EAM Jaishankar gives befitting reply to 'historian' Ram Guha as Nehru-Gandhi loyalist goes bonkers over Nehru's criticism
News ReportsSocial Media

EAM Jaishankar gives befitting reply to ‘historian’ Ram Guha as Nehru-Gandhi loyalist goes bonkers over Nehru’s criticism

External Minister Jaishankar, who usually ignores such troll attacks, however, responded to fiction-writer Ram Guha's tirade.

OpIndia Staff
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar (L) and Self-proclaimed Historian Ram Guha (R)
Engagements2356

Ramachandra Guha, a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist and also a popular fiction writer masquerading as a ‘historian’, on Thursday had to face massive embarrassment after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gave a befitting reply to ultra-left wing author after he accused the former diplomat of peddling fake news.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, citing a book had said that the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru did not want Sardar Patel in his Cabinet in 1947. He said he learnt about it from VP Menon’s autobiography.

Read: ‘Historian’ Ram Guha’s strident criticism of Rahul Gandhi triggers a meltdown for abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi

- Ad - - article resumes -

In a series of tweets, S Jaishankar said that Nehru omitted Patel from the initial Cabinet list and it was a subject for much debate.

The Minister had also stressed that exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs honest treatment. Citing VP Menon’s biography, Jaishankar said, “When Sardar died, a deliberate campaign was begun to efface his memory. I know this because I have seen it, and at times, I fell victim to it myself.”

Read: ‘Historian’ Ram Guha gets it wrong, attempts to carry out ‘surgical strike’ on our intellect

However, Jaishankar’s revelation of truth seems to have hurt Nehru-Gandhi Parivar loyalists like ‘Gandhi-fiction’ writer Ramachandra Guha. Citing an article written by another self-proclaimed historian and intellectual, Nehru-Gandhi loyalist Srinath Raghavan, Guha called Jaishankar’s earlier statement as a myth and ‘advised’ Jaishankar to leave this job to the BJP IT cell.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, too, was quick to cite the same source from Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint to prove VP Menon wrong.

External Minister Jaishankar, who usually ignores such troll attacks, however, responded to fiction-writer Ram Guha’s tirade. Taking a subtle dig at Guha’s credentials, External Affairs Minister said, “Some Foreign Ministers do read books. Maybe a good habit for some Professors too. In that case, strongly recommend the one I released yesterday.”

To that, Guha shared an archive letter from 1st August 1947 where Nehru invited Patel to be part of the cabinet.

However, how does this letter negate VP Menon’s claims is for everyone else to guess.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Did PM Modi actually claim only 2200 people declared income over 1 crore? Or some people just did not listen properly?

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi stated that out of thousands of professionals in the country, only 2200 people had declared income above Rs 1 crore
PM Modi mentioned that in a country of more than 130 crore people, only 1.5 crore people pay Income Tax. Even from the 1.5 crore people, the number of people announcing income of over 50 lakhs is just 3 lakhs.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,955FansLike
232,710FollowersFollow
176,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com