Radical Mullah slams Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim for performing Shiv Puja

Another stunning display of peace and syncretic culture that is famously espoused by the minority of India has come to the fore. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has found himself as a target of Islamists after he participated in Shiv puja on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

In a viral video, a radical Mullah by the name of Syed Ibrahim Siddiqui can be heard saying that the Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had left Islam and that he was no longer a Momin for having participated in Shivratri celebrations.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Siddiqui added that if Hakim died, then it would be sinful to perform his last rites as per Islamic rituals. He further claimed that the TMC politician cannot be buried post his death as he had “committed Kuffar” by doing Shiv Puja.

In a video that had surfaced earlier, Hakim could be seen showering milk and flowers on Shivling during the Maha Shivratri puja.

Siddiqui alleged that the Kolkata Mayor had left his deen and every Mulfi (Islamic scholar) would label him as “Kaffir” for his action of worshipping a Hindu god and participating in a Hindu ritual. The Mullah said that despite being to Hajj (Islamic pilgrimage), Hakim had been simultaneously worshipping idols and reading Namaaz. As such, the TMC leader had no respect for his religion (Islam).

He urged all “Muslim brothers” to ostracise Firhad Hakim for his treachery to Islam. The Mullah requested other Muslims to work for religion and stay away from Hakim.

Lastly and quite ironically, he emphasised that Bengal was a melange of cultures and religions and that one should steer clear off blasphemists. This, while he was issuing a Fatwa against Hakim, who had dared to participate in a Hindu puja.

Farhad Hakim is, however, not new to controversy. Earlier Firhad Hakim had stirred up controversy when the official Facebook page of Kolkata Municipal Corporation had posted the mayor’s Republic Day message along with a distorted map of India. The regions of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Aksai Chin were seen missing from the Indian Kashmir.

Read: Kolkata Mayor’s R-Day message from municipal corporation’s official page shares distorted map of India, faces criticism

Further, after widespread riots by Muslims opposing CAA and NRC, the Kolkata Mayor from the Trinamool Congress, Firhad Hakim, had appealed to the Muslim rioting mobs, who he addressed as friends, to not indulge in rioting in the state and damage public property. He further stated that they were only benefitting the BJP with their violence and rampage.

He also said that Mamata Banerjee has already declared that NRC and CAB will not be implemented in the state, therefore, they need not worry.

Hakim had said, “Why should we, as people of Bengal, harm other people of Bengal? Why should we damage the public property of the people of Bengal? Those people will then start supporting Amit Shah and if 70% of them support Amit Shah, then when BJP comes to power here, then you’ll have to keep your heads down like they do in Uttar Pradesh. No one will come on the streets then.”

Read: West Bengal: School teacher and RSS activist shot at in Kolkata’s ‘mini Pakistan’

He had continued, “If you want to protest, then join the rally called by Mamata Banerjee. Protest against the CAB and NRC in a democratic, social way. We are not criminals that we will burn buses and spread anarchy. Therefore, I request the brothers who are indulging in these protests to think sensibly. The people of Bengal are being hurt and Delhi’s Amit Shah is laughing at this.

Hilariously, while Hakim has now come under fire by Islamists, he had earlier tried to shield Islamists by telling them not to indulge in rioting only because it benefits BJP.

Read: ‘If BJP comes to power, you’ll not be able to raise your head, like in UP’, TMC leader asks Muslim rioters not to antagonise people by damaging public property

Self-proclaimed representatives of Islam are often seen calling for the social boycott of Muslims who do not toe the line of religious dogmatism. In 2017, a 16-year-old girl, Nahid Afreen, from Assam who took part in the 2015 edition of the popular singing reality show was issued a fatwa for singing against Islamic values.