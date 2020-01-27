Monday, January 27, 2020
Kolkata Mayor’s R-Day message from municipal corporation’s official page shares distorted map of India, faces criticism

Bengal BJP's Twitter handle lashed out at Hakim and CM Mamata Banerjee asking if they endorsed Pakistan's stand on Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's message shares a map of Kashmir without PoK and Aksai Chin
Contentious Facebook post by KMC (Photo Credits: Twitter)
Firhad Hakim, a prominent Trinamool Congress leader and the mayor of Kolkata, stirred up controversy on Sunday. The official Facebook page of Kolkata Municipal Corporation had posted the mayor’s Republic Day message along with a distorted map of India. The regions of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Aksai Chin were seen missing from the Indian Kashmir.

PoK is under Pakistan’s illegal control whereas Aksai Chin is illegally occupied by China. However, India never left its claim on these two regions. The nation considers both as integral parts of it.

Having said that, the Facebook post has stirred the hornet’s nest with many calling out the TMC leader for his anti-India post on Republic Day. Deputy Mayor, Atin Ghosh, conceded that the post was wrong.

The Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPIM) had demanded the resignation of the mayor. The party’s Assembly leader, Sujan Chakraborty, had asked Mamata Banerjee to hold the mayor accountable and take strict action against him.

Bengal BJP’s Twitter handle lashed out at Hakim and CM Mamata Banerjee asking if they endorsed the stand of Pakistan on Kashmir. Sayantan Bose, State BJP general secretary, alleged that such distortion was executed by Hakim on the behest of Imran Khan. He further added that the move was a part of a larger conspiracy to turn West Bengal into West Pakistan.

Netizens too minced no words and came down hard at the TMC leader. They have accused him of furthering the cause of Islamisation in India, appeasing his community members and being a closet Pakistan supporter.

Hakim, however, pleaded innocent and stated that an internal investigation is underway. Hakim claimed that there must be a ‘conspiracy’ behind the social media post and it may have been ‘hacked’.

This is not the first time when the Mayor of Kolkata has been in the news for the wrong reasons. He had earlier called a Muslim-dominated area of Kolkata as “Mini-Pakistan.”

In order to pacify Muslim rioters, during the anti-CAA riots that had seen extensive vandalism, arson and damage to public properties, Hakim had claimed such acts by  Muslims will ‘help BJP to come to power in Bengal’ and then the Muslims have to ‘keep their heads down’, like they allegedly do in UP.

