Friday, February 14, 2020
39% greater than 81% as long as it can show BJP in bad light and ‘secular parties’ like Congress and JDU as virtuous: Here is how NDTV lied

In NDTV's infographics, BJP, with the least percentage of MPs with criminal records is accorded the tallest bar while JDU with 81% and Congress with 57% look significantly smaller.

OpIndia Staff
NDTV displays misleading infographics to claim BJP has the highest number of criminal MPs
NDTV, image via NDTV
NDTV, the ultra-left wing fake news website was yet again caught on Thursday making erroneous claims by manipulating data and graphs to falsely portray BJP has more Members of Parliament with criminal charges compared to other political parties.

On Thursday, NDTV ran a discussion on the Supreme Court’s recent order on the clean-up of the criminalisation of politics. In the show anchored by Vishnu Som, NDTV ran an infographic to depict that BJP as a political party has the more number of MPs with criminal charges as compared to other parties.

In the infographic put by the NDTV, there has been a comparison among five political parties, which includes BJP, Congress, Janata Dal-United, DMK and Trinamool Congress. Interestingly, out of all the five parties, BJP has the least number of MPs with criminal charges with 39 per cent while Janata Dal united has 81 per cent of their MPs with criminal records.

However, NDTV, as usual, displayed their bias towards the BJP by displaying the graph of the BJP relatively larger compared to other political parties which have more number of MPs with criminals charges in their party.

In the same graph, it can be seen that the bar graphs which depict Congress, DMK, JDU and TMC with 57 per cent, 43 per cent, 81 per cent and 41 respectively have all been shown as diminutively smaller than the graph that represents BJP, which actually has the least numbers.

NDTV's infographics
NDTV’s infographics

By displaying statistics with disproportionate graphs, NDTV indulged in a disinformation campaign to peddle their anti-BJP agenda to falsely depict that BJP has the most number of MPs with criminal record among all the five parties.

In the show, NDTV quoted the same report released by ADR, which earlier stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)that rose to power on the promise of bringing change in the political system has now given tickets to a whopping 60% candidates with pending criminal cases, with 51% facing serious criminal cases.

