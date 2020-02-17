Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Pilibhit: Congress and Bhim Army leader among 33 booked for holding a constable hostage, torturing him during anti-CAA ‘protest’

During this protest, constable Dushyant Kumar had raised an objection against protestors cooking at the venue. It was this that angered the protestors including the Congress district president who then proceeded to hold him hostage and torture him.

OpIndia Staff
Pilibhit: Congress and Bhim Army leader among 33 booked for holding a constable hostage, torturing him during an anti-CAA 'protest'
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi
The police have booked 33 individuals including Congress district president and lodged a case against 100 other unidentified elements for illegally confining and torturing a police constable during a recent anti-CAA ‘protest’. Along with the Congress district president Harpreet Singh Chaba, Bhim Army district president Atul Valmiki, district in-charge of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangathan Yusuf Chaudhary and five women are among the 33 named persons. The anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest were held last Thursday at Sher Mohammad locality.

Reportedly, during this protest, constable Dushyant Kumar had raised an objection against protestors cooking at the venue. It was this that angered the protestors including the Congress district president who then proceeded to hold him hostage and torture him.

“The protesters caught him and thrashed him. They even dragged him to an adjoining house and locked him up before threatening to kill him if he raised an alarm. However, he managed to escape from the house on Friday and reached the police station where he narrated his ordeal. After Kumar’s statement was recorded, he was sent for medical examination. He sustained seven injuries in the incident”, said a police official.

Circle officer Malik has said that they were unaware of the constable’s ordeal and was under the impression that he was missing from duty on Thursday. He was, in fact, marked absent on that day. It was only on Friday when constable Dushyant Kumar reached the police outpost the police came to know about the matter. He said the police were unaware of the incident as Kumar was attacked behind the tent and they were deployed at the front.

According to reports, the protests were organised despite section 144 being imposed in the district and no permission being granted to the protestors.

The case was registered with City Kotwali police station under IPC provisions relating to rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty among others, said Shridhar Dwivedi, Station House Officer of the police station.

The anti-CAA riots fuelled by political interests like the Congress have been raging on in the country ever since the bill was passed in the parliament. The bill seeks to give citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring Islamic nations. Several Congress leaders have been actively involved and even booked for inciting violence and riots.

While investigating the incidents of statewide violence which occurred on December 21, the Patna Police recently got their hands on Congress leader Ashutosh Sharma who has been accused of attacking media people during the Bihar bandh and has been on the run since then. Congress leader Ashutosh Sharma was caught on camera assaulting journalists at the Dak Bungalow Chowk in Patna. The Congress leader was reportedly on the run after the case was registered against him.

The crime branch of Ahmedabad police had nabbed a Congress leader for posting a fake and misleading video on social media which incited a Muslim mob during a protest march at Shah-e-Alam, Gujarat, where several police officials were brutally attacked by Muslim mobs.

Congress party’s minority cell member Umar Khan Pathan had shared a video on social media in which a police action against rioters from Lucknow was passed on as an incident in Ahmedabad stoking violence in the Shah-e-Alam. The fake news had unleashed a violent Muslim mob, who attacked and injured more than 25 policemen on duty.

The Ahmedabad Police had arrested Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan along with 32 others for carrying out the deadly attack during anti-CAA riots on police personnel. They have been booked for attempt to murder, rioting and assaulting police.

Additionally, Six people including four local politicians and the former Congress MLA were named as suspects in the Delhi Police FIR related to Jamia violence. The Delhi Police had named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as one of the accused in its FIR. The Delhi police had even summoned Asif Khan recently.

In Lohhardaga, Jharkhand, a pro-CAA rally had come under attack from Islamists with heavy stone-pelting. A man had also lost his life in the process. VHP had said that the stones not only came from the mosques but even the Congress office.

Recent revelations had also pointed towards a sinister plot. PFI, the radical Islamist outfit that has been actively involved in the anti-CAA riots had transferred huge sums of money to Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

You searched for:anti caa protests, anti caa riots, anti caa riots congress booked, congress leaders booked, uttar pradesh police

Latest articles

