Sunday, December 22, 2019
Home News Reports Anti-CAA protests: Gujarat Congress leader Umar Khan Pathan arrested by police for inciting mob through fake videos
News ReportsPolitics

Anti-CAA protests: Gujarat Congress leader Umar Khan Pathan arrested by police for inciting mob through fake videos

On Friday, several people have been detained by the Ahmedabad police including Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan. At least 24 people have been detained for the Ahmedabad violence by a Muslim mob including the Congress Corporator.

OpIndia Staff
Umar Khan Pathan / Image Source: UNIIndia
Engagements220

The crime branch of Ahmedabad police has nabbed a Congress leader for posting a fake and misleading video on social media which incited a Muslim mob during a protest march at Shah-e-Alam, Gujarat, where several police officials were brutally attacked by Muslim mobs.

According to the reports, Congress party’s minority cell member Umar Khan Pathan had shared a video on social media in which a police action against rioters from Lucknow was passed on as an incident in Ahmedabad stoking violence in the Shah-e-Alam. The fake news had unleashed a violent Muslim mob, who attacked and injured more than 25 policemen on duty.

Earlier, the role of Congress party had emerged in the horrifying violent protest against NRC and CAA that broke out in the Shah-e-Alam area in Ahmedabad and in Palanpur, Gujarat.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Take revenge, don’t spare any cop: Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan instigated anti-CAA riots in Ahmedabad

Ajay Thomar, Special Police Commissioner today said that the cyber police had lodged a case in this connection and also issued an advisory to the social media clarifying the case. He confirmed that Congress leader Umar Khan Pathan has been arrested for deliberate attempt to misinform and mislead people.

On Friday, several people have been detained by the Ahmedabad police including Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan. At least 24 people have been detained for the Ahmedabad violence by a Muslim mob including the Congress Corporator.

In Shah-e-Alam, the Muslim mob had gone on a rampage and indulged in indiscriminate stone-pelting against the police personnel. In shocking visuals that had emerged, while the mob indulged in stone-pelting on the police, a part of the Muslim mob had also tried to lynch a policeman who had stumbled while running from the frenzied mob throwing stones.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:shah alam gujarat, shah-e-alam gujarat, shah alam ahmedabad, shah-e-alam ahmedabad

Big Story

Watch: ‘Kaafiron se azadi’ slogans chanted during anti-CAA protests in Bhubaneswar

OpIndia Staff -
In anti-CAA protest rally that took place in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, 'Kaafiron se azadi slogans' were chanted by the mob. 
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

194,868FansLike
206,987FollowersFollow
136,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com