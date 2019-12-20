The anti-CAA riot in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad had taken an ugly turn on Friday after a frenzied Muslim mob went on a rampage and indulged in indiscriminate stone-pelting against the police personnel in the Shah-e-Alam area. A part of the Muslim mob had also tried to lynch a policeman who had stumbled while running from the frenzied mob throwing stones. The Ahmedabad Police has arrested Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan along with 32 others for carrying out the deadly attack during anti-CAA riots on police personnel. They have been booked for attempt to murder, rioting and assaulting police.

Now one police personnel, Solanki, who had suffered head injuries in the brawl, today said that the Congress corporator had provoked the mob to attack the police. According to a report by Times Now, Solanki alleged that when the cops were taking Pathan away, he asked the locals to take revenge and not spare any policeman. The cop believes that this provocation led to the attack on the personnel.

In Shah-e-Alam, the Muslim mob had gone on a rampage and indulged in indiscriminate stone-pelting against the police personnel. In shocking visuals that had emerged, while the mob indulged in stone-pelting on the police, a part of the Muslim mob had also tried to lynch a policeman who had stumbled while running from the frenzied mob throwing stones.

Apart from actively participating in spreading falsehood about the Citizenship Amendment Act, members of the Congress party have emerged as the faces of these protests in various parts of the country.

On one hand, while the Gujarat police detained Congress leader Jignesh Mevani after he led a violent Muslim mob in Gujarat that had attacked a police van, the Delhi police today detained the chief of Delhi Mahila Congress, Sharmistha Mukherjee near Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi during a protest against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Similarly, Delhi Police FIR related to the Jamia violence on Sunday named Congress MLA Asif Khan as one of the accused.

We had reported how these coordinated protests all across the nation have been a part of a well-planned conspiracy spearheaded by Congress and NSUI representatives who have been working relentlessly to put through the task but without coming in the forefront so that the entire treason can be given an organic look.