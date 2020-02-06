NGO linked to George Soros, who had declared war against ‘Nationalists’ and PM Modi, calls for people to join Shaheen Bagh protests

George Soros, one of the richest men in the world, had recently committed $1 billion towards fighting ‘nationalism’ across the world. Among his targets was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apart from US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, his influence has been great in shaping political discourse in India even prior to the latest commitment he made. Now, an NGO linked to George Soros has called for people to join Shaheen Bagh protests, speaheaded by Islamists.

As such, George Soros is linked to a host of Indian intellectuals and his connections to Indian ‘civil society’ are numerous. One prominent ‘activist’ linked to George Soros is Harsh Mander, who was in the National Advisory Council that drafted the blatantly bigoted Communal Violence Bill. Harsh Mander is the Chairman of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation’s Human Rights Initiative Advisory Board.

Interestingly enough, Harsh Mander and his NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat have been very active at the protests in Shaheen Bagh. Even more intriguingly, Harsh Mander spoke on the ‘importance of solidarity’ and “how we can practice civil-disobedience in today’s India”. Earlier, Harsh Mander had promised to register himself as a Muslim if the CAB was passed.

Harsh Mander has also spread great lies about the NRC in the past and the foreign tribunals in Assam. His NGO Centre for Equity Studies has also received funds from Christian Evangelical Organizations and he has openly batted for religious conversions in the past.

Karwan-e-Mohabbat also has been urging people to join the protests at Shaheen Bagh. There is some sort of ‘festival of unity‘ or jashn-e-ekta going on at the protests which the said NGO has urged people to attend. It is pertinent to mention here that these celebrations are on despite the death of an infant due to the zealotry of the protesters.

Such an attitude is not surprising given the fact that the mother of the dead infant herself is willing to ‘sacrifice’ her remaining two children as well for the fight against NRC. Harsh Mander with his organization ‘Karwaan-e-Mohabbat’ published a report on the violence at the Aligarh Muslim University that absolved the students of all sins and peddled numerous lies against the Uttar Pradesh Police. Later, of course, the entire report turned out to be a massive fraud.

Under such circumstances, it is natural to wonder whether George Soros is influencing the developments at Shaheen Bagh indirectly. The dubious NGO that had filed a complaint against the Rafale deal in France also had links to George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. Another NGO. the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN), that has received huge funds from OSF, is engaging in activism against sedition laws in India. HRLN also claims that it has been providing free legal aid to Rohingyas in India.

The progressive Jewish-American philanthropist has a reputation for interfering in the internal affairs of other countries through his network of NGOs. Viktor Orban’s Hungary and Vladimir Putin’s Russia have taken concrete steps directed towards curbing his influence in their internal matters.

It is also pertinent to remember here that Shaheen Bagh was masterminded by Sharjeel Imam, a Radical Muslim who eulogizes Muhammad Ali Jinnah and had urged Muslims to cut off North East India from the rest of the country by blocking the Chicken’s Neck. Slogans of ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ were raised by the protesters. George Soros had also met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last year in September, after US President Donald Trump attended Narendra Modi’s ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas.