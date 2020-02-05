Mother of the dead infant has said that she is ready to sacrifice her remaining two children as well for the fight against NRC.

The child died on 30th January, 2019, she says in the video shared by Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, and till 29th January they had taken the child to the protests. The mother, Nazia, further states that she has been attending the protests with her infant since 18th December at Shaheen Bagh and at Jamia. “We brought the kid to the protests everyday, didn’t leave baby behind. The baby caught cold and died,” she said. During the video, one can see that the infant is wearing an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scarf.

Further speaking to the Mojo, Nazia defends bringing her infant to Shaheen Bagh protests in bitter cold by saying that it was also about his future. “He also had to fight for our rights. He also wanted ‘Azaadi’. That’s why we used to bring him. Nazia further adds that her child ‘died fighting for the country’. “Now after his death we will continue to fight against NRC.” When the Mojo journalist asks Nazia if she is afraid for her remaining two children whom they bring to the protest, she said, “No, we are not afraid. We will bring them and if needed will will sacrifice them as well. We will also die in the fight but we will fight for the country.”

Four month old Mohammad Jahan died on 30th January after the baby caught cold. His parents would take him to protests against NRC at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’s bitter cold. The NRC Nazia is demanding to be rolled back has not even been implemented.

Mohammad Arif and Nazia, the infant’s parents live in a hut put together with plastic sheets and cloth in the Batla House area and have a five-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son other than Mohammad Jahan.