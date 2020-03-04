The “liberal-secular” media, which has been at the forefront of spreading false propaganda concerning the anti-Hindu riots, has yet again been exposed for its malicious false reporting.

The Huffington Post is now caught peddling false propaganda against the doctors of the reputed Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in Delhi claiming that the doctors of the hospital discriminated the victims of riots during the treatment.

In its report, the Huffington Post had claimed that at least one doctor in the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital made communal remarks against a Delhi riot victim by referring to the person as “ugravadi” (militants/extremists) and “atankvadi” (terrorists) during treatment.

It had also made questionable claims stating that another doctor in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) had asked the victim the full form of NRC and CAA, while another doctor in the same hospital accused another patient of indulging in violence.

The Huffington Post had based its misleading report based on the information released by a public health advocacy group named Jan Swasthya Abhiyaan (JSA). According to JSA, the claims in the report were based on information accessed by volunteers from the group who were working on the ground with patients in two Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government hospitals and elsewhere from 25 February till 1 March. Huffington Post provided absolutely no evidence to back these claims against the hospital doctors.

However, on Tuesday, the medical officials of the GTB hospital have outrightly dismissed the allegations made by the Huffington Post in its report and called it as malicious.

Speaking to Prasar Bharati, Dr Sunil Kumar, Medical Director of GTB Hospital in Delhi said that the reports claiming that riot-victims were discriminating was nothing but a baseless rumour and added that such misleading propaganda should be condemned in strongest possible words.

“I condemn this kind of reporting. It is malicious,” said Dr Sunil Kumar, Medical Director of GTB Hospital in Delhi, debunking @HuffPostIndia story which alleged discrimination by doctors in treating patients of #DelhiRiots. He told PBNS, “It is demoralising.” pic.twitter.com/BNCy2mqmtF — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 3, 2020

“I must clarify that we do not ask for the religion, name, caste from the patient during our initial assessment. It is our fundamental duty to treat these patients with the best of our capability…It is a completely baseless allegation against the doctors and staff of GTB hospital. It is so demoralising for us,” said senior doctor Sunil Kumar.

Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, also slammed Huffington Post for its malicious reporting on anti-Hindu Delhi riots. Speaking to the media, Singh junked the Huffington Post report, called it “baseless and motivated”.

“It is wrong to suggest that doctors or paramedical staff are asking for religion or caste of #DelhiRiots victims. There is no discrimination. All patients are treated equally irrespective of their caste/religion,” Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital told PBNS. pic.twitter.com/JDZju3n6gM — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 3, 2020

“It is wrong to suggest that doctors or paramedical staff are asking for religion or caste of Delhi Riots victims. There is no discrimination. All patients are treated equally irrespective of their caste/religion,” Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital.

There has been a concerted campaign across “liberal-secular” media to create a dangerous narrative out of the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Leftist propaganda website The Wire and NDTV were recently caught whitewashing how a Muslim-owned school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu-owned school was brutalised. The Wire took vandalism and rampant and planned hooliganism by an Islamist mob and painted it as if a Hindu mob had attacked two schools that belonged to Muslims. Which was an absolute lie to begin with. The same sentiment was found in international media as well. The Wall Street Journal used a fabricated and made-up quote and attributed it to Ankur Sharma, brother of IB official Ankit Sharma who was brutally murdered by the rioting mob.