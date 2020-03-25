The world’s largest democracy announced a total lockdown of 21 days starting midnight on 25 March, 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of Wuhan coronavirus. Videos have gone viral on social media where police administration can be seen taking steps to ensure that people adhere to the rules and are not loitering around, putting everyone’s health at risk.

I'm so proud of our UP Police! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻pic.twitter.com/TWN4R9vZJT — अंजलि (@AnjiOptimistic) March 25, 2020

Only essential goods and services like milk, groceries, fruits, vegetables, medicines are available and travel is also restricted for only emergency healthcare. In the above video, one can see police asking the man in a car to get off and asks him to put on the mask. The police is wearing protective gear as well. Later, the car is sanitised and he man is instructed that the police will escort his car to the hospital.

In an image shared by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, people can be seen standing in queue for groceries.

T 3481 -" Social Distancing " .. The ingenuity of the Indian .. disciplined, careful, and filled with the observance of its duty .. remain safe , follow instructions ..👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

🙏🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳

JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/f8IFYcIClp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

However, circles are made on ground to ensure people maintain social distancing. More visuals from Gujarat show people maintaining distance at grocery stores.

Those in Jammu and Kashmir who were found flouting the lockdown rules were made to sit in circles made on roads to maintain social distancing.

Jammu and Kashmir: People who were flouting restrictions that have been imposed amid lockdown, made to sit in circles drawn to maintain social distance, in Jammu. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4MQMh5LXgV — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Even the Union Cabinet meeting that took place today had social distancing in place.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to inform how the government is making sure the essentials like groceries food grains are in sufficient supply in states.

खाद्यान्नों की आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित करने के लिये मंदिर हसौद, छत्तीसगढ मे अनाज की लोडिंग कर उसे रेलवे द्वारा भेजा जा रहा है।



अपने कर्मचारियों के बल पर रेलवे द्वारा इस प्रकार की गतिविधियां पूरे देश में जारी हैं जिससे आवश्यक वस्तुओं की आपूर्ति को सुनिश्चित हो रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/DX0JlqyFFH — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 25, 2020

As we fight the pandemic, Amdavad Municipal Corporation workers have distributed food to the needy across the city. Restaurant owners have stepped up to help provide food to the people. The community has come together in this fight.

Daily wagers, homeless & destitute ppl need special care during such times@AmdavadAMC distributed 5900 meals today across the city



Meals r being donated by hotel & restaurant owners on our appeal



For the next 21 days, we will ensure nobody stays hungry in #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/VG29W1sGcR — Vijay Nehra (@vnehra) March 24, 2020

As per the official government figures, as of now there are 512 active COVID-19 cases in India currently. 40 people have been cured and discharged. India has had 9 casualties due to coronavirus as of 9:15 AM today.