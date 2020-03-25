Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports India locked down: This is how the police and administration is ensuring 1.3 billion...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports

India locked down: This is how the police and administration is ensuring 1.3 billion people maintain social distancing amidst coronavirus outbreak

As per the official government figures, as of now there are 512 active COVID-19 cases in India currently. 40 people have been cured and discharged. India has had 9 casualties due to coronavirus as of 9:15 AM today.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Union Cabinet meeting where ministers including Prime Minister practiced social distancing. (image: Prasar Bharati on Twitter)
112

The world’s largest democracy announced a total lockdown of 21 days starting midnight on 25 March, 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of Wuhan coronavirus. Videos have gone viral on social media where police administration can be seen taking steps to ensure that people adhere to the rules and are not loitering around, putting everyone’s health at risk.

Only essential goods and services like milk, groceries, fruits, vegetables, medicines are available and travel is also restricted for only emergency healthcare. In the above video, one can see police asking the man in a car to get off and asks him to put on the mask. The police is wearing protective gear as well. Later, the car is sanitised and he man is instructed that the police will escort his car to the hospital.

In an image shared by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, people can be seen standing in queue for groceries.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, circles are made on ground to ensure people maintain social distancing. More visuals from Gujarat show people maintaining distance at grocery stores.

Those in Jammu and Kashmir who were found flouting the lockdown rules were made to sit in circles made on roads to maintain social distancing.

Even the Union Cabinet meeting that took place today had social distancing in place.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to inform how the government is making sure the essentials like groceries food grains are in sufficient supply in states.

As we fight the pandemic, Amdavad Municipal Corporation workers have distributed food to the needy across the city. Restaurant owners have stepped up to help provide food to the people. The community has come together in this fight.

As per the official government figures, as of now there are 512 active COVID-19 cases in India currently. 40 people have been cured and discharged. India has had 9 casualties due to coronavirus as of 9:15 AM today.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsindia lockdown, india curfew coronavirus, india coronavirus, india coronavirus updates, coronavirus latest updates, social distancing

Latest News

News Reports

Jamia professor who said he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA now says his tweet was a ‘parody’

OpIndia Staff -
Assistant Professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr Abrar Ahmad had earlier tweeted claiming he had failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting Citizenship Amednment Act
Read more
News Reports

Union Government to provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice at Rs 3 per kg to 80 crore people for the next 3...

OpIndia Staff -
People below the poverty line across the country will be given wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg for 3 months
Read more
News Reports

‘If it can hit me, it can hit anyone’: ‘Contagion’ movie’s medical adviser Dr Ian Lipkin on contracting Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical adviser of Contagion, a Hollywood movie on a worldwide pandemic caused by a virus, has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flipkart to resume delivery of food items and essential products, Big Basket to start operating in few cities

OpIndia Staff -
Big Basket listed as essential service in 10 cities and started delivering there, Flipkart resumes delivery of grocery during Lockdown
Read more
News Reports

1 crore BJP workers to provide meals to 5 crore poor people during Coronavirus lockdown in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the meeting, Nadda called upon BJP workers to ensure that one crore of them feed five poor persons each during India Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

First phase of census and NPR update postponed due to nationwide lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Census and NPR exercise requires the enumerators to visit every household, which is not possible in the prevailing situation
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslims students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Editor's picks

A doctor​ from Rohtak spreads panic regarding masks and PPEs, Rahul Gandhi furthers the narrative: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
One Dr. Kamna Kakkar, a doctor at PGIMS, Rohtak claimed that doctors were not being provided with N95 masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,065FansLike
261,390FollowersFollow
205,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com