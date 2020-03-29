The confirmed Chinese coronavirus positive patients in Pakistan as of 29th March 2020 has crossed 1,500 mark. Of these, 12 people have reportedly died. As per Pakistani media, the initial cases were pilgrims from Iran, especially those who returned after crossing the border at Taftan. Pakistan’s Dawn reports that the COVID-19 positive patients rose sharply after March 15 as more pilgrims returned.

Soon, many Pakistanis took to social media to blame the Shias who returned from pilgrimage for spreading coronavirus.

Shia community should be restricted from organizing gatherings all over the country even after the end of #COVID19. They have brought the virus to Pakistan from #Iran which should have #COVID19SelfIsolate. What a shame! — Prof_MKhalidShaikh (@Prof_MKShaikh) March 28, 2020

Both in Lebanon and Pakistan the virus is not a Chinese Virus

It’s being called Shia Virus brought over by Pilgrims from Iran #coronavirusinpakistan #coronavirusinLebanon — syed azeem سبزواری (@_resistanceaxis) March 27, 2020

People came from Iran are traitors because they are involve with the Iran they did this intentionally to sabotage the virus into Pakistan and they succeeded and also the shïa people who were supporting procession they should know they will be punished in akhrat….. https://t.co/hII0PW5Il0 — Sajid Ali (@killereyesangle) March 27, 2020

In Pakistan Corona virus is spreading due to Shia Zaireen who came from iran. Now they’re openly doing this and creating trouble for whole Pakistan. They must be arrested, punished and quarantined immediately. Sindh is alwats on top in every disease. Either its HIV or Covid. — Omi (@ithelionking) March 27, 2020

Shia kal bhi islam ka dushman tha shia aaj bhi islam ka dushman hai . or paksiatan ka dushman hai . dekh lo in murdaron ki waja sy pakistan me virus aaya ha https://t.co/1KGGDPBu5M — sohaibawan (@sohaibawan7861) March 27, 2020

Shia in all state institutions have proved they are shia first Iranian second and Pakistani later by committing the act of bio terrorism and intentionally bringing over the virus to #Pakistan #coronavirusinpakistan but now shouting from the top of their lungs MASJID BAND KARO — javaid (@javaidlnk) March 27, 2020

Some even said that more than China, the country where the deadly virus originated, Shias are responsible and the Chinese virus should actually be called ‘Shia Virus’.Some also accused the Shia Muslims of ‘intentionally’ bringing the virus to Pakistan.Some even accused Shias of being enemies of Islam.Some even accused them of indulging in ‘bio terrorism’.

It is quite clear that Pakistan has become a breeding ground for the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus due to the whimsical approach of the authorities and the government in the country. Furthermore, organizations such as the Tableeghi Jamaat are still having an almost free run in the country, thereby, not only putting Pakistanis in jeopardy but citizens of other countries as well. They appear more concerned with ensuring that Islamic clerics are not miffed than with containing the spread of the virus.

The predicament of Pakistan is comparable to that of Iran, another country that has been devastated by the Wuhan Coronavirus due to the pervasive religious fundamentalism of its population.