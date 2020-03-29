Sunday, March 29, 2020
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Pakistan cross 1500, some blame Shias as pilgrims returning from Iran were among first cases

It is quite clear that Pakistan has become a breeding ground for the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus due to the whimsical approach of the authorities and the government in the country.

OpIndia Staff

Pakistanis blame Shia Muslims for spread of coronavirus (image: dawn.com)
The confirmed Chinese coronavirus positive patients in Pakistan as of 29th March 2020 has crossed 1,500 mark. Of these, 12 people have reportedly died. As per Pakistani media, the initial cases were pilgrims from Iran, especially those who returned after crossing the border at Taftan. Pakistan’s Dawn reports that the COVID-19 positive patients rose sharply after March 15 as more pilgrims returned.

Soon, many Pakistanis took to social media to blame the Shias who returned from pilgrimage for spreading coronavirus.

Some even said that more than China, the country where the deadly virus originated, Shias are responsible and the Chinese virus should actually be called ‘Shia Virus’. Some also accused the Shia Muslims of ‘intentionally’ bringing the virus to Pakistan. Some even accused Shias of being enemies of Islam. Some even accused them of indulging in ‘bio terrorism’.

It is quite clear that Pakistan has become a breeding ground for the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus due to the whimsical approach of the authorities and the government in the country. Furthermore, organizations such as the Tableeghi Jamaat are still having an almost free run in the country, thereby, not only putting Pakistanis in jeopardy but citizens of other countries as well. They appear more concerned with ensuring that Islamic clerics are not miffed than with containing the spread of the virus.

The predicament of Pakistan is comparable to that of Iran, another country that has been devastated by the Wuhan Coronavirus due to the pervasive religious fundamentalism of its population.

