Self-proclaimed activist and psephologist, Yogendra Yadav has taken to Twitter to adulate lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan equating him to a “satyagrahi”, for apologising to Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev through a tweet. Making a virtue out of lying Prashant Bhushan, apologising, the ultra-Left-wing activist Yogendra Yadav said: “This is what distinguishes a satyagrahi (truth seeker) from a troll. As soon as he finds a factual error, @pbhushan1 offers an apology. His scruples have earned him the respect he enjoys. Can we expect the same from all those celebrating his apology?

Yadav was so full of admiration for Prashant Bhushan, as the senior lawyer in one of his tweet’s apologised to Baba Ramdev for the misinformation he spread on Ruchi Soya’s acquisition by Patanjali, insinuating that the BJP has been helping its “capitalists friends” by writing off their loans. He said that he had shared a poster earlier which mentioned Baba Ramdev also as a defaulter whose loan has been written off. He claimed that the poster was based on a story by a portal which mentioned Ruchi Soya as a defaulter and linked it to him (Baba Ramdev).

Apologies to Baba Ramdev.I had tweeted a poster earlier which mentioned him also as a defaulter whose loan has been written off.The poster is based on a story by a portal which mentioned ‘Ruchi Soya’as defaulter&linked to him.Further enquiry shows that he is only trying to buy it — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 29, 2020

This is, however, a lie. Today, after the Karnataka Congress posted a tweet claiming that a staggering Rs 2,212 crores of debt by the Ruchi Soya Industries, which belongs to Patanjali group, have been written off, insinuating that the BJP has been helping its “capitalists friends” by writing off their loans while turning a blind eye towards the miseries of the underprivileged people, the leftist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who is notorious for spreading fake news, had also made the same claim as the Karnataka Congress and accused the govt of doing undue favour to the Patanjali group.

Although due to some reason, Prashant Bhushan accepted his mistake and offered an apology yesterday, he has a long list of lies, notoriously peddled by him, throughout his diffusive career, which he has not been tad bit apologetic about.

Peddled the ‘EVM tampering’ bogey to malign BJP

Prior to the Delhi elections, the senior lawyer had picked up the EVM ‘bogey’ yet again as he asked whether Home Minister Amit Shah was going to ‘tamper EVMs’ to win Delhi elections. Prashant Bhushan who has a habit of taking offence to every statement by BJP leaders took to Twitter in February 2020, to float his conspiracy theory.

Prashant Bhushan who claims to be a Supreme Court lawyer had not comprehended the contextual nature of Amit Shah’s statements then and had indulged in his usual act of spreading conspiracy theories and false propaganda, that too about a non-existent ‘EVM tampering’ bogey that has long been debunked as totally fake and fictional.

Booked for spreading fake news over EVM’s

In May 2019, Prashant Bhushan and few others were booked for circulating fake news over EVMs. A day ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, social media activists in Delhi, Anurag Sinha and Prateek Arora, filed a complaint against various Twitter account holders including Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Savita Anand, ‘activist’ Prashant Bhushan and ‘journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi, among others for circulating misleading information about EVM manipulation.

Prashant Bhushan’s lies on the Rafale deal

Prashant Bhushan, who was also one of the founding members of Aam Aadmi Party before Arvind Kejriwal fired him, had submitted a rejoinder affidavit at the Supreme Court on May 9, 2019, in the review petition filed against the Rafale deal. He had then alleged that the government has misled the government in various aspects of the deal in its response which was submitted in a sealed cover. He also accused the government of suppressing information and said that the government obtained the judgement on the basis of fraud.

However, it was seen that in the rejoinder affidavit, Prashant Bhushan had not brought any new allegation, he had merely repeated the same complaints which had been comprehensibly rebutted already.

Admitted ‘genuine mistake’ in Supreme Court

In March last year, the lawyer had to admit in the Supreme Court that forced to admit in the Court that he had committed a “genuine mistake” by claiming that the Central government had placed fabricated documents in SC on the appointment of M Nageshwar Rao as interim CBI director. Although he had refused to apologise for the false claim, he had accepted that he had made a false claim after the Attorney general KK Venugopal and the central govt had filed contempt of court cases against him for his tweets making the claim. Attorney general KK Venugopal had accused Bhushan of exercising vindictiveness and recklessness while tweeting about the appointment of interim CBI director M Nageshwar Rao. Venugopal had also contended that without applying to the court for the minutes of the meeting, Bhushan went ahead and chose to level serious allegations against the Attorney General for India and the Government of India and questioned the integrity of the AG.

Spreads false information about Mehul Choksi’s Antiguan citizenship

Citing an article by the leftist propaganda website, Scroll, which itself is caught spreading fake news and whitewashing crimes of barbaric Khilji, Bhushan had claimed that PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi became Antiguan citizen after Prime Minister Modi met Antiguan President in April that year, which again was a lie.

Prashant Bhushan lied on Alok Verma’s removal to malign BJP

Amidst the battle between two factions of the CBI in October 2018, the SC lawyer Prashant Bhushan had claimed that the BJP government removed Alok Verma from his office as he was pursuing corruption charges on Special Director CBI Rakesh Asthana. Bhushan also alleged Asthana’s involvement in the Rafale deal was the reason for the government’s alacrity to protect him from Verma’s investigation. If this wasn’t enough, Prashant Bhushan had insinuated charges of corruption against M Nageshwar Rao and called him a tainted officer. While he had defended Alok Verma when he was removed by the govt, earlier he himself had petitioned the Supreme Court against the appointment of Alok Verma as CBI chief termed it as ‘illegal’. The SC had then quashed Bhushan’s petition and refused to interfere in his appointment. Bhushan had also insinuated that Alok Verma was appointed by the Modi government to protect the corrupts.

Lied once again to Rafale

In 2018, Prashant Bhushan had shared ‘news’ from the dubious website ‘IndiaScoops’ to prove Rafale is a ‘scam’. Along with others, he shared an article from ‘IndiaScoops.com’ on September 25, 2018, in which claimed to have spoken exclusively to ‘two technical heads’ at Dassault Aviation (DA) regarding the Rafale deal for which he was too called out. What is more commendable here is that along with blatantly lying the senior lawyer was at that time also seen vociferously promoting a soft porn website for spreading fake news.

Blamed crime by Muslims on ‘Hindutva’

In another similar low, Prashant Bhushan had once taken to twitter to pass of a crime committed by Muslims on ‘Hindutva’. Despite all the information about the accused being in the public domain, the senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan had deliberately decided to blame ‘Hindutva’ and Anti-Romeo squads of Uttar Pradesh for the gruesome Rampur Molestation which transpired on June 1, 2017.

So many instances one after the other would make one wonder, why would a Supreme Court lawyer spread false information, deliberately and also might be enough for Yogendra Yadav to re-phrase his words of appreciation.

Fake news paper clipping

In the year 2017, the SC lawyer had shared an unverified image with wrong information to accuse Modi and his ‘Bhakts’ of being selective in their approach. Prashant Bhushan had shared a fake newspaper clipping to claim that Reliance Jio was getting its phones made in China. He had a shared a clipping of a purported Hindi newspaper Dainik Ujala with the news report.

But no such newspaper exists, and the website mentioned on also does not exist. Moreover, while the ‘report’ said that it was “the biggest scam in the country” and claimed that Reliance Jio had betrayed India by buying 30 crore phones from China, it was not true. Because the Jio phones were made in Taiwan.

Apart from these, Prashant Bhushan is always at forefront in sharing fake news peddled by various media houses and political parties, if they show the Modi govt in poor light. Despite being such a habitual fake news peddler, the advocate-activist never apologised after his fake news was caught. Yesterday was a rare occasion when he apologised, but that does not make him a saint as Yogendra Yadav was claiming.