Friday, April 3, 2020
FIR registered against 6 Tablighi Jamaat members for roaming naked in isolation ward, making lewd gestures toward female staff

As per conservative estimates, the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat was attended by more than 2000 people, both from various parts of the country as well as from abroad. Several people who attended the congregation had turned positive for COVID-19, and few of them have died.

Representational image, (Photo Credits: India Tv)
The Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR against six Muslims associated with controversial Tablighi Jamaat for walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses during their quarantine at MMG District Hospital in the city, reports ANI. This incident of Tablighi Jamaat members misbehaving came after they were quarantined.

Reportedly, the members of Tablighi Jamaat were found intentionally roaming naked in their ward and making lewd gestures for female staff at a Ghaziabad Hospital. Following this incident, an FIR has been registered against persons from Tablighi Jamat by the city police based on Chief Medical officer’s complaint.

The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG  Hospital in Ghaziabad had written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about the criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis. The CMO had written that the members of the Tablighi Jamaat who as kept at the isolation ward of the hospital have been roaming in their wards naked with their pants. The letter states that obscene comments and songs are being heard from the ward, and inmates are asking for beedi-cigarette from the staff of the hospital. The CMO also writes that those people are also making lewd gestures towards female employees of the hospital.

“The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad had complained that six of the admitted patients in the isolation ward were misbehaving with the nurses and not cooperating with the hospital staff,” Manish Mishra, SP City, Ghaziabad.

The patients have been shifted to Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology and kept under quarantine.

The senior police officer also added that the accusations have been found relevant and a case has been registered under IPC Section 294, 354, 269 and 270 against the six accused persons. “It has been directed to ensure fair investigation in the matter,” SSP added.

There seems to be no end to anti-social behaviour of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. After spreading the deadly Chinese coronavirus across the country, the Islamists had attacked medical teams who were searching for Tablighi members for who had attended the religious congregation to check them for possible infection. Some of them had even spit on them to spread the contagious disease.

The Tablighi Jamaat has turned out to be the epicentre of the Chinese coronavirus spread in the country. Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat organised a congregation in violation of the government’s lockdown orders, providing a conducive environment for the novel coronavirus to proliferate.

