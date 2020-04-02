Thursday, April 2, 2020
Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

A couple of days ago, the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across numerous states of India had come to light

There is no end to anti-social behaviour of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi who had now spread the deadly Coronavirus in the entire country. After attacking medical teams who were searching for Tablighi members for who had attended the religious congregation to check them for possible infection, and spiting on doctors at an Isolation centre, now some members of the Jamaat has been found roaming naked in their ward and making lewd gestures for female staff at a Ghaziabad Hospital.

The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG  Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis. The CMO writes that the members of the Tablighi Jamaat who as kept at the isolation ward of the hospital have been roaming in their wards naked with their pants. The letter states that obscene comments and songs are being heard from the ward, and inmates are asking for beedi-cigarette from the staff of the hospital. The CMO also writes that those people are also making lewd gestures towards female employees of the hospital.

The letter by CMO states that the staff nurses of the hospital had already written a letter to the police regarding the matter, and requested the police to take necessary action so that the Jamaatis kept their can be disciplined.

Yesterday, Tablighi Jamaat members kept in a quarantine facility was found misbehaving with the staff and making unreasonable demands for food etc. The occupants of the centre had attempted to spread the potential coronavirus to doctors and other medical healthcare workers who were attending to them by spitting at them.

Moreover, police personnel were fired upon in Bihar when they went to search for Tablighi Jamaat attendees after Delhi’s Nizamuddin emerged as the new hotspot for the deadly Chinese virus. Similarly, a police team was attacked in Ahmedabad’s Gomtipur area when the police reached to search for Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaatis.

A couple of days ago, the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across numerous states of India had come to light. Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat organised a congregation in violation of the government’s lockdown orders, providing a conducive environment for the novel coronavirus to proliferate. As per conservative estimates, the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat was attended by more than 2000 people, both from various parts of the country as well as from abroad. Several people who attended the congregation had turned positive for COVID-19, and few of them have died.

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
