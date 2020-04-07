Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

Following the increasingly unruly demeanour espoused by Jamaat members at the Narela quarantine facility, a request was made to the Indian Army to take over the medical screening setup. Now, the Indian Army has confirmed that it is in the gradual process of assuming the responsibility of screening duties in the Narela camp.

In the interest of the smooth running of the facility, it is being ensured that the takeover process will be gradual: Indian Army Sources https://t.co/dZsAkzF7nk — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

The gross misbehaviour of the Tablighi Jamaat members in quarantine facilities continues unabated as they excreted in the corridor of the Narela quarantine centre earlier today. The Indian Army has ensured that the process of taking over the responsibility at the Narela camp from the civil medical professional will be gradual and progressive.

The situation at the quarantine facilities where the errant Tablighi Jamaat members were sheltered was increasingly worsening as the Jamaat miscreants indulged in decadent behaviour with the healthcare professionals such as nurses, attendants and doctors present at the facilities.

Initially, the Jamaat members threw tantrums and made unreasonable food demands to the authorities at the quarantine facilities. Then the reports emerged that the Jamaat members held in quarantine centres were spitting everywhere at the facilities, even on the nurses, attendants and doctors tending to them. Furthermore, Jamaat members were also accused of milling around naked in the quarantine facilities and making lewd gestures at the nurses attending to them.

This morning, two Markaz returnees Mohammad Fahad and Adnan Zahir reportedly created ruckus at Narela quarantine station and excreted in the corridor. The camp in-charge said that they are jeopardising the containment measures by their reckless behaviour. As per Amar Ujala report, the duo even misbehaved with office staff after defecating in the corridor. An FIR has been registered in this context.

About 1200 Tablighi Jamaat attendees are kept at the quarantine centre in Narela and the Army personnel have been deployed.