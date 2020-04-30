Thursday, April 30, 2020
‘How troublesome are these Sadhus, just burn and kill them’: Mob in Haryana’s Mewat attacks Mahant Ramdas of Muktidham Ashram

Speaking to OpIndia, the local people there said that this is a Muslim dominated area and this was third attack on the Hindus in past one week.

OpIndia Staff

A mahant was attacked in Haryana's Mewat region (representational image courtesy: Hindi.OpIndia.com)
Mahant Ramdas of Muktidham Ashram in Haryana’s Mewat was attacked where a mob misbehaved, beat him up and also threatened to kill him. Mewat in Haryana is a hotbed of organised crime, cattle smuggling, illegal Rohingyas and mob violence. Speaking to OpIndia the Hindu organisations which have come out in support of the Mahant said that on April 29, 2020, the culprits made derogatory remarks on religious lines against Mahant Ramdas Maharaj and then threatened to drive away the Sadhus in the area by force.

Police refused to file FIR

When Mahant Ramdas went to the police to file an FIR, the police refused. When OpIndia reached out to the police, Punhana Thana SHO directed us to talk to the headquarters regarding the case. He also claimed that no such incident has taken place. The Hindu organisations are saying that the police are trying to avoid filing an FIR and getting Mahant Ramdas and the accused to talk over it and sort it out.

Complaint letter to Haryana Chief Minister

There is anger amongst people regarding the incident in Punhana as well as neighbouring areas like Pinganwa, Nagina, Firozepur Zirka, Nuh, Faridabad, Palval and Hodal. A complaint has been given to the local city police chowki. Religious and social organisations condemned the incident and demanded a fair probe by the police.

Attack on Mahant Ramdas

Speaking to OpIndia, Mahant Ramdas said that on 28th April, 2020, he was returning home from a nearby medical store. Some men sitting there passed derogatory comments on the religion. “The men said these babas and sadhu-sant have spoilt the environment here. We should drive them away from Punhana. If they don’t get out, then set them on fire and kill them. They are such troublemakers,” Mahant Ramdas explained how the events transpired. He said that when he objected to such comments, the culprits picked up sticks and tried to attack them. Somehow he managed to save himself and get away even as they threatened to kill him.

Hindu organisations demand a fair probe

Mahant Ramdas Maharaj has demanded a fair probe and inquiry in the above incident. When religious and social organisations heard of the incident they gathered at the police station. DSP Ashok Kumar, SHO Ajayveer Bhadana and well as chowki in-charge Jagdish Chand have assured proper investigation into the matter. However, the Hindu organisations say that they too are trying to resolve the matter through talks and not filing an FIR.

According to the Hindu organisations, no police action was taken till 8:30 PM last night. Speaking to OpIndia, the Hindu organisation said that if the police does not take any action by 30th April, they will hold demonstration outside police station.

Third attack on Hindus in a week

Speaking to OpIndia, the local people there said that this is a Muslim dominated area and this was third attack on the Hindus in past one week. Police has also not taken any action against the culprits. Few days back, a mob of 200-300 people gathered and misbehaved with a Hindu resident over his social media post, they said.

Attack on Sadhus

Earlier this month, a mob lynched two Sadhus in Maharashtra’s Palghar even as two policemen stood there as mute spectators. Earlier this week, two Sadhus were found murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The accused was found roaming half-naked in an intoxicated condition with a sword in his hand.

