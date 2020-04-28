Tuesday, April 28, 2020


Congress-Shiv Sena leaders huddle up to draw false equivalence between Palghar lynching and Bulandshahr murder

Congress and Shiv Sena leaders and supporters took to social media to draw false equivalence between the Bulandshahr incident and the Palghar Sadhu lynching where two Sadhus were lynched by a mob of over 100 people as police watched as mute spectator.

OpIndia Staff

Congress-Shiv Sena leaders draw false equivalence between Bulandshehr and Palghar lynching incident
61

The Bulandshahr incident where two Pujaris (temple priests) serving at a local Shiva temple, were found murdered on Tuesday morning. The prime accused, one Murari alias Raju, who was found roaming half-naked in an intoxicated condition with a sword in his hand, was caught by the police. An investigation is currently on in this case.

However, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders and supporters took to social media to draw false equivalence between the Bulandshahr incident and the Palghar Sadhu lynching where two Sadhus were lynched by a mob of over 100 people as police watched as mute spectator.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter with a hint of sarcasm, to ask people not to give the Bulandshahr incident a ‘communal colour’ like the Palghar incident.

The Palghar incident drew ire after the videos of brutal lynching where policeman appeared to have walked away as mob overpowered and beat the Sadhu to death went viral on social media.
Congress IT cell members also took this incident to score political brownie points since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is BJP leader Yogi Adityanath.

After the Palghar Sadhu lynching incident the Maharashtra government came under lot of fire for the law and order situation. NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress had forged an alliance five months back to form a government in state. That Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has not condemned the Palghar lynching has also drawn criticism.

Many Congress supporters and workers also tried to mock Arnab Goswami, who was interrogated by Mumbai Police for over 12 hours on Monday for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar incident.

The Bulandshahr incident 

Two Pujaris (temple priests) were found murdered in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning. The two priests have been identified as Jagdish alias Rangi Das (55) and Sher Singh alias Sewa Das (45) who were serving at a local Shiva temple. They used to live in the temple premises. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed top officials to inspect the site of crime. He has asked for a detailed report and given orders to ensure that strict action is taken against accused. SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Singh said that one person had been detained.

Palghar Sadhus lynching

The Bulandshahr incident comes days after the lynching of two Sadhus and their driver in Maharashtra’s Palghar on April 16, 2020. Horrifying visuals of the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold, had gone viral on the social media. It is pertinent to note here, that by their own admission, the police force with one API and two PSI’s were at the scene of crime well 20 min before the final and deathly reign of hits took place. While the police say that they were overpowered by the mob, the videos show that the sadhus were simply handed over to the crowd by the police personnel.

