Two Pujaris (temple priests) were found murdered in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

#WATCH The accused has been arrested. As per initial probe, it has been found that few days back,he had taken away a belonging (chimta) of priests after which they had scolded him. Following which,he murdered 2 priests today. Probe underway: Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/bKABSj7Ffa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2020

SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh while speaking to news agency ANI said that one Murari alias Raju from Pagona village in Bulandshahr had taken away a chimta belonging to the pujaris. The priests had scolded him for the same. “He must have kept this in his mind and hence today morning he came and killed both the priests. Villagers also spotted him walking out of village with a sword in his hand. He was nabbed two kilometres out of village, in half-naked and inebriated condition. He has been arrested and he is still intoxicated. The probe is underway,” he said.

Bulandshahr Sadhus murdered

The two priests have been identified as Jagdish alias Rangi Das (55) and Sher Singh alias Sewa Das (45) who were serving at a local Shiva temple. They used to live in the temple premises. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed top officials to inspect the site of crime. He has asked for a detailed report and given orders to ensure that strict action is taken against accused.

Palghar Sadhus lynching

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Bulandshahr incident comes days after the lynching of two Sadhus and their driver in Maharashtra’s Palghar on April 16, 2020. Horrifying visuals of the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold, had gone viral on the social media. It is pertinent to note here, that by their own admission, the police force with one API and two PSI’s were at the scene of crime well 20 min before the final and deathly reign of hits took place. While the police say that they were overpowered by the mob, the videos show that the sadhus were simply handed over to the crowd by the police personnel.