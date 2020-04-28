Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: After Palghar Sadhu lynching, two Pujaris found murdered in Bulandshahr
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: After Palghar Sadhu lynching, two Pujaris found murdered in Bulandshahr

The Bulandshahr incident comes days after the lynching of two Sadhus and their driver in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 16, 2020.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Two priests murdered in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh (image courtesy: naidunia)
113

Two Pujaris (temple priests) were found murdered in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh while speaking to news agency ANI said that one Murari alias Raju from Pagona village in Bulandshahr had taken away a chimta belonging to the pujaris. The priests had scolded him for the same. “He must have kept this in his mind and hence today morning he came and killed both the priests. Villagers also spotted him walking out of village with a sword in his hand. He was nabbed two kilometres out of village, in half-naked and inebriated condition. He has been arrested and he is still intoxicated. The probe is underway,” he said.

Bulandshahr Sadhus murdered

The two priests have been identified as Jagdish alias Rangi Das (55) and Sher Singh alias Sewa Das (45) who were serving at a local Shiva temple. They used to live in the temple premises. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed top officials to inspect the site of crime. He has asked for a detailed report and given orders to ensure that strict action is taken against accused.

Palghar Sadhus lynching

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Bulandshahr incident comes days after the lynching of two Sadhus and their driver in Maharashtra’s Palghar on April 16, 2020. Horrifying visuals of the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold, had gone viral on the social media. It is pertinent to note here, that by their own admission, the police force with one API and two PSI’s were at the scene of crime well 20 min before the final and deathly reign of hits took place. While the police say that they were overpowered by the mob, the videos show that the sadhus were simply handed over to the crowd by the police personnel.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsbulandshahr sadhus murdered, bulandshahr, bulandshahr priests murdered

Latest News

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: After Palghar Sadhu lynching, two Pujaris found murdered in Bulandshahr

OpIndia Staff -
One accused, Murari alias Raju has been arrested as prime suspect for the murder of two sadhus in Bulandshahr.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Health Department to quarantine all Hazur Sahib returnees from Nanded after 5 asymptomatic patients test positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
If their results come negative, then the pilgrims who returned from Hazur Sahib would be placed under home quarantine for 14 days.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (red) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls out ‘Tablighi Heroes’, says patriotic Muslims donating plasma doesn’t absolve Tablighis of their crime

OpIndia Staff -
Calling out their sinful behaviour and "criminal conduct", Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the Jamaatis of insulting lacs of Corona Warriors.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

3 senior IRS officers chargesheeted for creating uncertainty and panic by publishing unauthorised tax hike report, stripped of charge

OpIndia Staff -
One of the officers, Prashant Bhushan, is the general secretary of the IRS Association and his wife is a Congress MLA from Begusarai in Bihar.
Read more

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Hand not paralysed, advised home quarantine: How AltNews lied in ‘fact-check’ to exonerate Muslim man who threw currency note at a petrol pump

Nupur J Sharma -
AltNews furthered fake news in their alleged 'fact-check', to shield a Muslim man who was seen throwing a currency note inside a petrol pump recently.
Read more
Media

11 hours and counting: Mumbai Police continues to interrogate Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar lynching

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami accused the Maharashtra govt of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: CRPF COBRA commando beaten, humiliated and tied up in chains by police, was assaulted for cleaning his bike in front of his house

OpIndia Staff -
Images of the soldier from an elite commando unit being tied up in chains in a police station have caused a furore on social media.
Read more
News Reports

India Today does it again – Shows a distorted map of India without POK and Pakistan Map with Indian Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
India Today also displayed the map of Pakistan by including the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami writes to Mumbai police accusing them of concealing Congress link of two persons who had attacked him

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami alleges that Mumbai police has omitted that the two persons who had attacked him are Congress members
Read more

Connect with us

221,641FansLike
306,150FollowersFollow
226,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com