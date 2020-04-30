Thursday, April 30, 2020
Home News Reports Punjab: Miffed over being forced to attend tuition classes, 5-year-old boy complains to DSP,...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Punjab: Miffed over being forced to attend tuition classes, 5-year-old boy complains to DSP, takes police to tutor’s house

In the video of the incident, that was reported on Saturday from Gurdaspur in Punjab, a small boy is seen directing Punjab police through the by-lanes, to a house which belonged to his tuition teacher.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
5-year-old boy in Punjab takes police to his tuition teacher's house
5-year-old takes Punjab Police to his tutor for conducting classes amidst lockdown
2

Agitated for being forced to attend tuition classes amid lockdown, a 5-year-old toddler in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, took the police to his tuition teacher’s house. In the video of the incident, that was reported on Saturday from Gurdaspur in Punjab, a small boy is seen directing Punjab police through the by-lanes, to a house which belonged to his tuition tutor. The boy who looks in a haste to get the teacher reprimanded for conducting classes amidst the lockdown is seen continuously pressing the doorbell of the main gate of the house.

As the woman tutor opened the door, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Batala) Gurdip Singh interrogated the lady teacher. He first politely asked her: “Are you teaching him?” The shocked teacher denied having taken classes but the child pointed out to the policeman that three kids come for tuition classes. “Who gave you permission for teaching children?” the DSP further asked her.

Once the boy blurted out the information, Singh admonished the tutor for taking classes during the lockdown. The DSP said that they had been asking people not to move out of their houses and scolded her for conducting classes. He asked the tutor that since all schools and colleges are shut, then what is the need to conduct these classes amidst the curfew restrictions.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Punjab police reprimands family to flout lockdown

The little boy and his sister were being taken to the tuition classes by their uncle when the police had stopped them. The man reportedly tried his best to hide the fact that he is taking the kids for tuition, but the boy blurted out the details and even guided the police to the tutor’s house.

“People have been asked to stay indoors during the lockdown and you are sending children for tuition. Schools are shut. Then, why are you sending them?” the DSP asked the man after catching him along with the two children at Thathari Mohalla in Batala city of Gurdaspur district for violating curfew orders.

“We keep telling people not to come out of their houses due to coronavirus and you are sending children for tuition,” the livid DSP told the man who kept mum.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Speaking to the media later, the DSP said the man had apologised and also assured that he would not take kids for tuition during the lockdown. The parents of the children and the tutor have all been warned by the police.

Punjab Police shares memes to urge people to stay indoors

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country swells, the Punjab Police have upped their ante, leveraging quirky Bollywood memes and altering it to create awareness among people about the novel coronavirus among the public as well as dissuade them from violating the government-enforced lockdown restrictions.

With the scourge of coronavirus raging across India, the Punjab Police on Twitter have been regularly coming up with creatively jocular campaigns to raise consciousness about the pandemic that has had a rampant run across the world, affecting more than 3.2 million people worldwide and causing an astounding 228,860 fatalities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPunjab tution boy video, Punjab coronavirus cases, Punjab coaching

Latest News

News Reports

Punjab: Miffed over being forced to attend tuition classes, 5-year-old boy complains to DSP, takes police to tutor’s house

OpIndia Staff -
The DSP stated that the parents and the teacher have all been warned and they won't be sending the children to the tuition classes during lockdown anymore.
Read more
Entertainment

Ramayan becomes highest viewed entertainment program globally, created world record of 77 million viewers in one single day

OpIndia Staff -
The popular television show 'Ramayan' based on Valmiki's Epic Ramayana has become the highest viewed entertainment program globally.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Legal organisation writes to Union Home Ministry, alerts about Christian NGO’s alleged FCRA violations and evangelist activities

OpIndia Staff -
LRPF has alleged that harvest India calls itself a charitable NGO but seeks funds in the name of missionary activities.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact check: The viral video of Rishi Kapoor blessing his fan in hospital is not his ‘last message’. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, a video of him listening to a song in a hospital has gone viral. The video is widely reported to be the 'last video message' by Kapoor shot last night, hours before his demise.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal government revokes the requirement of prior approval from govt committee before Coronavirus testing and treatment

OpIndia Staff -
Before this prior approval of a govt committee was required for any coronavirus test and treatment, & cause of death also determined by the committee
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies

OpIndia Staff -
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last.
Read more

Connect with us

222,066FansLike
310,087FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com