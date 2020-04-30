Agitated for being forced to attend tuition classes amid lockdown, a 5-year-old toddler in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, took the police to his tuition teacher’s house. In the video of the incident, that was reported on Saturday from Gurdaspur in Punjab, a small boy is seen directing Punjab police through the by-lanes, to a house which belonged to his tuition tutor. The boy who looks in a haste to get the teacher reprimanded for conducting classes amidst the lockdown is seen continuously pressing the doorbell of the main gate of the house.

As the woman tutor opened the door, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Batala) Gurdip Singh interrogated the lady teacher. He first politely asked her: “Are you teaching him?” The shocked teacher denied having taken classes but the child pointed out to the policeman that three kids come for tuition classes. “Who gave you permission for teaching children?” the DSP further asked her.

Once the boy blurted out the information, Singh admonished the tutor for taking classes during the lockdown. The DSP said that they had been asking people not to move out of their houses and scolded her for conducting classes. He asked the tutor that since all schools and colleges are shut, then what is the need to conduct these classes amidst the curfew restrictions.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Kids were sent for tution by parents so the kids reported against their parents and teachers to the police. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KIsCRnMQ2j — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) April 29, 2020

Punjab police reprimands family to flout lockdown

The little boy and his sister were being taken to the tuition classes by their uncle when the police had stopped them. The man reportedly tried his best to hide the fact that he is taking the kids for tuition, but the boy blurted out the details and even guided the police to the tutor’s house.

“People have been asked to stay indoors during the lockdown and you are sending children for tuition. Schools are shut. Then, why are you sending them?” the DSP asked the man after catching him along with the two children at Thathari Mohalla in Batala city of Gurdaspur district for violating curfew orders.

“We keep telling people not to come out of their houses due to coronavirus and you are sending children for tuition,” the livid DSP told the man who kept mum.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Speaking to the media later, the DSP said the man had apologised and also assured that he would not take kids for tuition during the lockdown. The parents of the children and the tutor have all been warned by the police.

Punjab Police shares memes to urge people to stay indoors

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country swells, the Punjab Police have upped their ante, leveraging quirky Bollywood memes and altering it to create awareness among people about the novel coronavirus among the public as well as dissuade them from violating the government-enforced lockdown restrictions.

With the scourge of coronavirus raging across India, the Punjab Police on Twitter have been regularly coming up with creatively jocular campaigns to raise consciousness about the pandemic that has had a rampant run across the world, affecting more than 3.2 million people worldwide and causing an astounding 228,860 fatalities.