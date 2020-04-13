Monday, April 13, 2020

1,862,028
Updated on 13 April, 2020 4:00 PM
1,862,028
Worldwide cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 4:00 PM
114,980
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 4:00 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
9,240
Total cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 4:00 PM
India
1,096
Recovered
Updated on 13 April, 2020 4:00 PM
India
331
Deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 4:00 PM


Punjab Police wins the Internet by using amusing memes to urge people to abide by the coronavirus lockdown protocols

Ever since the threat of the Wuhan coronavirus loomed on the country, it has provided the keepers of the law in various states an opportunity to display their creative side.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Punjab Police has Internet in split with its amusing memes spreading awareness about the coronavirus lockdown
A snapshot of a video shared by Punjab Police(Source: Twitter)
1

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country swells, the Punjab Police have upped their ante, leveraging quirky Bollywood memes and altering it to create awareness among people about the novel coronavirus among the public as well as dissuade them from violating the government-enforced lockdown restrictions.

With the scourge of coronavirus raging across India, the Punjab Police on Twitter have come up with a creatively jocular campaign to raise consciousness about the pandemic that has had a rampant run across the world, affecting more than 1.8 million people worldwide and causing an astounding 114,332 fatalities.

Punjab Police recently shared a witty meme on its official Twitter page that is winning hearts on the social media platforms. The meme entailed a popular Bollywood track-‘Kisi Disco Mein Jayein’ from the Blockbuster movie- ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with adjunct lyrics to discourage people from venturing out amidst the lockdown. The lyrics read- ‘Kisi disco mein jaayein, kisi hotel mein khaayein, police dekh legi hum wahaan, chalo ghar pe hi reh lein hum’.

Before that, Punjab Police had shared a similar memes on Salman Khan starrer Bollywood song-‘ Oonchi hai building’ as a part of its campaign to promote staying indoor during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The meme read-‘Oonchi hai building, lift teri band hai, neeche na aana, police bandobast hai’.

Earlier in March, Punjab Police personnel found a unique way to spread awareness about the protocols that need to be adhered to while the country girds itself in its fight against COVID-19. In a video shared on the social media, officers of Punjab Police were seeing shaking their legs to a popular Punjabi song and educating people about the practices to be followed to ward off the threat of coronavirus.

And how can food puns be too far?

Police gets creative

Ever since the threat of the Wuhan coronavirus loomed on the country, it has provided the keepers of the law in various states an opportunity to display their creative side. Police officials have espoused creative and ingenious methods to raise awareness about the virus among the residents. Bangalore Police enacted an enthralling skit, underscoring the threat one faces when he/she breaches the lockdown restrictions. In Andhra Pradesh, cops created awareness amongst people today by hiring local artists and dressing them up as Yamraj, Chitragupta and coronavirus. The police officials in Kerala did a “hand-washing” dance to illustrate people how frequent hand-washing can help them in staving off the threat of coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
