Official Twitter account of The White House follows PM Modi and President​ Kovind, first global leaders and non-American accounts to be followed

In a huge endorsement of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and goodwill, The White House – the office of the President of United States, now follows President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister’s Office on Twitter making them the first non-Americans to be followed by the White House Twitter account.

On Thursday, in a massive soft diplomatic victory, the White House Twitter account followed the personal account of Prime Minister Modi, making him the first international leader to be followed by the White House.

The White House follows only 19 accounts on Twitter of which no other non-American leader is followed except PM Modi and President Kovind.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Interestingly, two other accounts followed by The White House now are The US Embassy in India and the official account of Indian Embassy in Washington. Nestled in between, is Ken Juster, the US Ambassador to India.

Accounts followed by The White House on Twitter

With the Embassies being followed and the US Ambassador to India being followed, there are total 6 India-related accounts followed by the White House out of the 19 being followed by the White House.

The other accounts followed by The White House include President Trump, the account of POTUS, the Twitter accounts of First Lady, the press secretary, Vice President Mike Pence, Second lady and wife of VP of USA, Assistant to POTUS, the National Security Council etc.

It is important to note that the relationship between India and the United States are at an all-time high. The respect for Prime Minister Modi from the United States comes at a time when India has been forefront at helping the United States, which has been engulfed by the Chinese pandemic coronavirus.

Read: US President Trump thanks India, Indians and PM Modi for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine, says the help will not be forgotten

Just yesterday, US President Donald Trump had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of drug – hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United States. India had formally announced that it would export the drug on a case-by-case basis after ensuring sufficient stock for domestic usage.

The easing of exports of Hydroxychloroquine to the United States comes after US President Donald Trump on Saturday had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat the Chinese coronavirus patients.